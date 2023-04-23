Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

UFC Vegas 71 Curtis Blaydes vs Sergei Pavlovich continues on to the co-main event between Bruno Silva and Brad Tavares. Everyone expected this one to have fireworks and boy did it deliver! These two have some of the heaviest hands in the middleweight division. Silva came in with 19 of his 22 wins coming by way of knockout.

These middleweight sluggers came forward and started trading shots right out of the gate. Exchanges were going back and forth and Silva seemed to be the one that was landing the mark a bit more and the more damaging shots. It was when Tavares tried to counter back is when he was taking the most damage during those exchanges. It then came to a point where both exchanged in the pocket against the cage and Silva landed the devastating blow knocking down Tavares and one more follow-up shot before the referee stepped in.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When Brad Tavares came to, he protested with the referee but we all knew that was a great stoppage by the referee. He is always one to go out on his shield win or lose and that is what has made him a mainstay in the UFC’s middleweight division since 2010.

Bruno Silva finally gets back on track with the biggest win of his UFC career against Brad Tavares. He looked like the Bruno Silva we saw get three consecutive knockouts to begin his UFC career. Beating a fighter like Tavares who has been a longtime staple in the middleweight division certainly raises his stock mightily. We still have our heavyweight main event between Curtis Blaydes and Sergei Pavlovich which should be an absolute banger coming up next!