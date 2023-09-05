Max Holloway is not going to call anybody out anymore.

The former two-time featherweight champion made it two wins in a row following an emphatic third-round knockout victory over The Korean Zombie in the UFC Singapore headliner earlier this month.

What's next for “Blessed” remains to be seen.

Ideally, he'd like to fight in early 2024. However, if he gets a fight offer that is too good to turn down, he could return for one more fight in 2023.

“2023, right now, we’ll see what happens,” Holloway said on his YouTube channel (via MMA Fighting). “I would love to—It’s a fight that would have to make sense. Being undeniable. I ain’t going to call anybody out. If I can go early next year around February, March, that would be great. If they come up with something that I cannot, that I really cannot deny, that I really can’t be like, ‘This is too juicy to give up, I’ll fight one more time.’

“Right now, I’m looking more towards the beginning of next year. We had a few injuries going into here. There was also some stuff personally that I want to get done, that I want to do, me and my wife. At the end of the day, we’ll see what happens, we’ll see what’s in store and we’ll go from there.” Being undeniable is something Holloway echoed following the Zombie fight. After all, he's defeated every active featherweight he's fought other than the champion in Alexander Volkanovski who he's lost to three times. There are very few fighters in the top 10 that he hasn't fought which is why there is no real opponent that makes sense for him at this point.

“The current featherweight landscape is super cool,” Holloway added. “I mean, I’ve fought most of the top 10 guys, I think there’s only two guys I didn’t fight in the top 10, or three, I’m not sure. I think it’s cool.

“A bunch of new names, a bunch of new faces, and there’s nobody [I want to call out.] I don’t need to call out nobody.”

The only real callout for Holloway is a potential fourth fight with Volkanovski which is what he still hopes for down the line. The only question is if he'll get that fight again.

“For me, going back for that title shot, whoever has that belt, hopefully it’s Volk,” Holloway explained. “That fourth Volk fight would be amazing. We’ve just got to be undeniable. Keep doing what we’re doing.

“The fans got to do their part. You guys want to see that fight, you let them know. That’s what the UFC is known for. For putting the best guys in the world against each other.”