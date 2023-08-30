Dana White spills on whether he’d book Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway quadrilogy

UFC president Dana White isn't on board with the idea of a fourth fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Holloway made it two wins in a row following his impressive third-round knockout victory over The Korean Zombie in the UFC Singapore headliner. In the process, “Blessed” continued to show that he's a level above the rest of the featherweights as he remains undefeated against every active 145-pounder — other than the champion in Volkanovski.

Volkanovski boasts three wins over Holloway with their trilogy fight at UFC 276 last year notably being the most definitive triumph for the Aussie as he outclassed and battered the American over five rounds.

Despite that, Holloway has shown no signs of slowing down and following his win over Zombie, declared he still had hopes of fighting Volkanovski again by remaining undeniable.

“Undeniable, man,” Holloway said of a fourth fight. “All week, I’ve been saying undeniable. I’m not here to call nobody out. That’s you guys’ job to figure that out. It’s the fans’ job to do for me. I’m just here to be undeniable, keep being undeniable. I’ll keep crawling, scratching my way to the top of the mountain. No one is going to stop me getting there.” If Holloway continues winning, it's a possibility. But in the end, it's all down to White — and he's not convinced it's a good idea.

“I just think that Volkanovski is so dominant right now,” White said at his Contender Series post-fight press conference (via MMA Junkie). “I mean, there’s people who believe he beat Islam (Makhachev). I don’t know if you throw Max at him again at this point in Max’s career. I don’t love it.”

It's extremely rare for a fighter to get a trilogy after losing the first two fights. However, Holloway had a case given his wins at the time and the fact that Volkanovski's second victory over him was highly-contentious.

The same cannot be said about their third fight and based on White's comments, it seems highly unlikely Holloway will get another shot so as long as Volkanovski is the champion.

“People want to know? Tell ‘people’ it’s a bad idea,” Dana White added.