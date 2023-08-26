Max Holloway put on a masterful performance and retired Chan Sung Jung with a ridiculous one-punch knockout in the third round of their featherweight main event at UFC Singapore on Saturday in Singapore.

MAX HOLLOWAY KNOCKS OUT THE KOREAN ZOMBIE #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/RO3iQzPer5 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 26, 2023

Holloway (25-7) landed a perfectly timed right hook that sent Jung (17-7) crashing to the canvas. Jung was unable to get up and the fight was waved off at 4:47 of the round. The victory was Holloway's two in a row and it puts him in line for another shot at the UFC featherweight title.

Holloway was the better fighter from start to finish. He was faster, more accurate, and more powerful than Jung. He landed a variety of strikes, including punches, kicks, and elbows. Jung tried to fight back, but he was no match for Holloway. Holloway's punches were just too much for him to handle.

The knockout came when The Korean Zombie threw caution to the wind and just started throwing down with Holloway. Holloway landed a right hook that caught Jung flush on the head. Jung's legs buckled and faceplanted to the canvas. He was unable to get up and the fight was waved off. It was a devastating knockout and it puts Holloway in a great position to challenge for the UFC featherweight title again.

Jung is a fan favorite and he will be remembered as one of the most exciting fighters to ever compete in the UFC. He was a pioneer of the Korean MMA scene and he helped to put the country on the map. Jung will be missed, but he can be proud of his accomplishments. He was a true warrior and he will always be remembered for his exciting fights.

With Holloway's victory, he is now the clear-cut number-one contender for the UFC featherweight title. The current champion is Alexander Volkanovski, who is not scheduled to defend his title against anyone just yet after dominating Yair Rodriguez for yet another title defense. It is looking like Ilia Topuria may be next in line for a title shot but after him, Holloway has made a strong case to contend for the title.