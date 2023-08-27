Max Holloway is still gunning for a fourth fight with Alexander Volkanovski — even if he's not mentioning it directly.

Holloway made it two wins in a row following a second-round knockout win over The Korean Zombie in the UFC Singapore headliner yesterday. It was his first finish in quite some time — as well as his first walkoff knockout — and “Blessed” was happy to dispel the notion that he had pillow fists in the process.

“I needed a finish,” Holloway said at the post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “I was due for one. What better place to do it [than where I started] my 12-fight win streak before I got the title, here in Singapore. This was my first ever walkoff KO. It was amazing. Something was in the air.

“The people of Lahaina, Maui, they gave me their power in my right hand. They call me ‘Pillow Holloway.’ I was like, ‘OK, whatever.’ I guess we had stones in the pillowcase today. It was good.”

With wins over just about everyone in the top eight, the question is, what's next for Holloway? He's already lost three title fights against current champion Alexander Volkanovski and a fourth fight seems out of the picture — especially given how one-sided their trilogy was.

The Hawaiian, however, remains undeterred and believes he still has plenty to show.

“I keep reminding these cats,” Holloway added. “People keep falling. People keep forgetting. I’m only turning 32 in December. I’ve been with you guys since I was a little baby. I hope you guys aren’t getting sick of me, but I ain’t going nowhere for a long time. Get used to it.

“They say your best years is in your mid 30s. You don’t really get grown man strength until your mid 30s. So I feel great. I want to win the title back. I want to defend it a bunch of times, and after we do that, maybe even go up a weight or two to get more titles. We’ll see what happens. Anything is possible.”

Of course, should Volkanovski lose the belt, Max Holloway will more than likely get an opportunity again. But even if the Aussie remains champion, Holloway plans on doing what he did before their trilogy fight — becoming undeniable.

“Undeniable, man,” Holloway said. “All week, I’ve been saying undeniable. I’m not here to call nobody out. That’s you guys’ job to figure that out. It’s the fans’ job to do for me. I’m just here to be undeniable, keep being undeniable. I’ll keep crawling, scratching my way to the top of the mountain. No one is going to stop me getting there.”