The time has come and UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs. Cannonier is finally here. 12 fights are set to take place from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada as fans will be treated to another night of exciting fights in the small octagon. The action will be live on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT. Check out our UFC odds series for our UFC Vegas 75 Top Prop Bets.

The Main Event features top Middleweight contenders #3 Marvin Vettori and #4 Jared Cannonier. With similar records heading into this contest, the two have yet to face off and will try to determine the next-man-up to challenge for Israel Adesanya‘s belt. The Co-Main Event features #8 Lightweight Arman Tsarukyan taking on Brazil's Joaquim Silva. Tsarukyan was set to fight Renato Moicano in a high-stakes bout, but a Moicano injury forced this fight to be made. Silva comes in as a very game opponent, but will have to overcome massive betting odds as the underdog.

We should be in for a fun night of fights, but sports bettors may have noticed some lopsided betting lines for this card. There is, however, room to dig for juicy prop lines as we try to find some value throughout this card. Take a look at our favorite Prop Bets for UFC Vegas 75.

UFC Vegas 75 Top Prop Bets

Modestas Bukauskas by KO/TKO (+270)

Modestas Bukauskas comes in as a very measured striker and put up a masterclass performance against Tyson Pedro in his last fight. He was controlling the distance and landing bombs in his entries, all but knocking out the solid chin of Tyson Pedro. Still, Bukauskas landed a ton of clean, powerful shots throughout that fight and threatened a finish several times. He looks to be in tremendous shape ahead of this fight and will have the better gas tank than his opponent. While Zac Pauga is a tough opponent, he doesn't quite have the weight cut dialed in like Bukauskas, raising questions of his durability. If Bukauskas is aggressive from the start, don't be surprised if he can land a knockout blow. He's finished nine of his 14 wins by KO/TKO.

Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta, Fight ends in KO/TKO (-200)

This may not be the most valuable prop, but it's certainly shaping up to be the most likely. Motta has been known to swing for the fences and try to knock his opponents out. In the process, he's been knocked out himself in all of his losses. Torres, on the other hand, has finished 12 of his 13 wins with six knockouts and six submissions. Since Torres is the favorite of the two, there's a strong chance he could find the finish if Motta doesn't tighten up defensively. Motta has also been the more active fighter, giving him an advantage in time spent in the UFC octagon. This could have all the makings of a Fight of the Night, but look for one of these guys to come out on top after a nasty KO.

Christian Leroy Duncan Wins in Round 2 (+650)

This fight between Christian Duncan and Armen Petrosyan should be a delight for all fans who love a kickboxing match inside the UFC cage. Both of these guys are extremely technical and will calculate their shots before throwing haymakers. While they've taken measure approaches in the past, this fight could turn out to be a barn-burner by the second round. While Petrosyan doesn't necessarily start too fast, Duncan gets after his opponents like he's got somewhere else to be. If Duncan pushes the pace in Round 1, Petrosyan could be forced to match his intensity as he stands his ground. Look for Christian Duncan to land some crucial blows in the first round, softening up Petrosyan and going in for the kill by the second round.

Arman Tsarukyan Wins by Submission in Rounds 1 or 2 (+380)

Arman Tsarukyan was slated to fight a much more competitive opponent in Renato Moicano. There's no telling how that fight could've gone, but it'd be hard to imagine Tsarukyan being a -1400 betting favorite against Moicano. Nevertheless, he'll have a very game opponent to face in Joaquim Silva. It's worth noting that Joaquim Silva has yet to be submitted in his fighting career and is a seasoned grappler in his own right. However, I think that we see a highly motivated Tsarukyan in the octagon doing everything he can to avoid a loss. He may still have to fight Moicano in the future, so Tsarukyan will want to come out of this fight unscathed. Look for him to land a strong blow early in this fight. If he can sit Silva down, Tsarukyan will be eager to hop on for a quick choke and end this fight.