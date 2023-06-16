The time has come for another prediction and pick for the Co-Main Event of UFC Vegas 75 as we'll see one of the Lightweight (155 lb) Division's top prospects go to work. No. 8 ranked Arman Tsarukyan of Armenia will face off against Brazil's Joaquim Silva stepping in on short notice. Tsarukyan will look to add another win as a massive betting favorite – can Silva defy the odds? Check out our UFC odds series for our Tsarukyan-Silva prediction and pick.

Arman Tsarukyan is 19-3 as a mixed martial artist and has gone 6-2 under the UFC. He's been able to emerge as a top prospect in a stacked Lightweight Division and has impressive wins over Matt Frevola and Damir Ismagulov. He dropped his fight against a ranked Mateusz Gamrot that saw him get dominated in the wrestling. Tsarukyan will look to put his skills on full display and provide a highlight-reel KO of his opponent as the biggest betting favorite on the card. Tsarukyan stands 5'7″ with a 72.5-inch reach.

Joaquim Silva is 12-3 as a professional fighter and has gone 5-3 with the UFC since 2015. He's a former TUF 23 Finale winner and has provided some memorable moments inside of the octagon over his career. Silva's most notable win is over Jared Gordon a few fights ago, but over the last six he's just 3-3 and can't seem to find his footing. Silva will be stepping in to this bout on relatively short notice after Tsarukyan's fight with Renato Moicano was withdrawn. Silva will have to overcome the odds as a massive underdog in this one. Silva stands 5'8″ with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 75 Odds: Arman Tsarukyan-Joaquim Silva Odds

Arman Tsarukyan: -1400

Joaquim Silva: +680

Over (1.5) rounds: +122

Under (1.5) rounds: -154

How to Watch Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card

Why Arman Tsarukyan Will Win

Arman Tsarukyan has everything to lose with a loss and not much to gain with a win. He was slated to fight Renato Moicano in a banger of a fight, but a Moicano injury saw other plans. Now, Tsarukyan must risk his No. 8 ranking against an unranked fighter, putting all the more pressure on him to perform on Saturday night. As the betting line suggests, Tsarukyan will be better in just about every area of this fight. He's the superior striker and will look lightning fast ripping off his combinations. Tsarukyan is also a tremendous wrestler and will seek submissions if he can advance to a favorable position. Look for Tsarukyan to dictate the striking pace from the opening bell.

Arman Tsarukyan should be able to win this fight handily if he can stick to what got him in this position initially. His boxing combinations and ability to throw powerful leg kicks should give him a comfortable advantage in not letting Silva close the distance. In clinch situations, Tsarukyan is active with elbows and knees and will look to land if the fight goes there. He also has a 75% takedown defense and will look to control Silva on the ground if he can get him down. Tsarukyan should be patient and wait for the perfect moment to finish this fight cleanly.

Why Joaquim Silva Will Win

Silva continues to be a threat with his striking a jiu jitsu, but he's been on a steep decline the last three fights. He suffered losses to Nasrat Haqparast and Ricky Glenn and was seriously challenged in his fight against Jesse Ronson. Nevertheless, Silva will look to land his big overhands and uppercuts in hope of catching Tsarukyan slipping. If he can knock him down, Silva will be quick to jump on his neck and go for a submission. Staying patient and letting the fight come to him will be key for Silva. Even though he's the underdog, he'll have to stay focused and look for opening to attack in Tsarukyan's striking game.

Silva can win this fight if he sticks Tsarukyan with his jab and disrupts his striking rhythm. Mateausz Gamrot had great success in mixing jabs and takedowns against Tsarukyan, so Silva should look to do the same. While he doesn't have the same wrestling chops, Silva could capitalize from landing shots in-close when in the clinch. His best chance will be to hurt Tsarukyan early and try to go for a finish, so look for him to be aggressive if he can stun his opponent.

Final Arman Tsarukyan-Joaquim Silva Prediction & Pick

It's hard to bet against Tsarukyan here in any way. He should be facing better competition but will have to make-do with the matchup he's been given. It's still a fight, however, and Silva will be dangerous throughout. If he can land a clean shot, he'll have a small window of opportunity to finish Tsarukyan. However, the Tsarukyan-Sliva prediction here is that Tsarukyan will be laser-focused and pull this win out. Since there's no value on his line, let's take him to finish this fight early. He won't want to stay in a slug fest, so look for Tsarukyan to get a clean submission and get out of there unscathed.

Final Arman Tsarukyan-Joaquim Silva Prediction & Pick: Arman Tsarukyan by Submission in Rounds 1 or 2 (+360)