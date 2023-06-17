UFC Vegas 75: Vettori vs. Cannonier is officially set as 24 fighters took to the scale Friday morning to weigh in for their upcoming bouts. The Main Event will feature #3 Marvin Vettori and #4 Jared Cannonier squaring off for a top spot in the Middleweight Division. The Co-Main Event features #8 Arman Tsarukyan as a huge betting favorite against the Brazilian Joaquim Silva. This card is set to feature some barn-burners as several fighters have their backs against the wall. Check out our UFC news for our UFC Vegas 75 weigh-in results and reaction.

UFC Weigh-In Reaction

The fighters weighed in at 9:00 a.m. local time in Las Vegas, Nevada for their respective bouts Saturday night. It's worth noting that Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns was cancelled due to a Johns injury and Felipe Bunes vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov was called after Bunes withdrew.

Jared Cannonier was the first man to the scales as he rocked his signature durag. He looked very lean and may have improved his cardio ahead of this fight. Marvin Vettori made the Main Event official as he weighed in immediately after. Vettori always looks massive on the scales and will have the size advantage over Cannonier. This pair should make for a high-level chess match to determine the next contender at Middleweight.

Joaquim Silva steps into a Co-Main Event spot on relatively short notice and made weight comfortably. He is very big physically and could be an imposing opponent for Arman Tsarukyan. Tsarukyan also looked great on the scales and rocked his sunglasses while doing so. As the -1400 betting favorite, Tsarukyan will look to make quick work of Silva and continue towards his title hopes. Silva, however, is no slouch and will put up a great fight in his first main card spot.

Aside from two cancellations, there were no blunders on the scales this week as all 24 fighters made weight. Nikolas Motta seems to have finally gotten his weight cut down while his opponent, Manuel Torres, looked absolutely shredded in his return. Christian Leroy Duncan looked very composed on the scales and will have a tough test in Armen Petrosyan. Petrosyan was one of the last fighters to the scales but made weight easily. Other notable fighters in great shape included Pat Sabatini, Alessandro Costa, and Kyung Ho Kang.

Tereza Bleda was finally able to lock in a smooth weigh cut and make 125 ahead of her fight. Fighters like Carlos Hernandez and Dan Argueta, on the other hand, looked a tad sucked-out and seemed to have trouble with the cut. Modestas Bukauskas looked massive on the scales and will have a big length advantage over Zac Pauga. Pauga looked surprised to have made his weight and the two will be set to open the action on ESPN+. All in all, it was a smooth day on the scales and we should be in for an exciting night of fights from the UFC Apex.

UFC Vegas 75 Weigh-In Results

Main Card (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)

#3 Marvin Vettori (185.5) vs. (185.5) #4 Jared Cannonier

#8 Arman Tsarukyan (155.5) vs. (155.5) Joaquim Silva

Armen Petrosyan (186) vs. (186) Christian Leroy Duncan

Pat Sabatini (145) vs. (145.5) Lucas Almeida

Manuel Torres (155.5) vs. (156) Nikolas Motta

Nicolas Dalby (170.5) vs. (170) Muslim Salikhov

Prelims (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Jimmy Flick (125.5) vs. (126) Alessandro Costa

Kyung Ho Kang (135.5) vs. (135) Cristian Quinonez

Carlos Hernandez (125) vs. (126) Denys Bondar

Tereza Bleda (125) vs. (126) Gabriella Fernandes

Dan Argueta (136) vs. (136) Ronnie Lawrence

Zac Pauga (205) vs. (205) Modestas Bukauskas