While 15-year-old Miles Russell dazzled golf fans with his impressive play at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Frank Bensel Jr. defied logic at the 2024 U.S. Senior Open.

The 56-year-old tallied consecutive holes-in-one on Friday afternoon at the Newport Country Club, becoming the first player on the PGA Tour to record two aces in the same round since Brian Harman in 2015, per PGATour.com.

Bensel’s second round dramatically soured after those awe-inspiring heroics, however, as he totaled a 4-over par 74 and missed the cut with an overall score of 9-over. But a highlight-reel shot, or two in this case, has a way of sticking in people’s minds more than the other pitfalls.

Take Roy “Tin Cup” McAvoy, for example. The owner of a run-down driving range blew his opportunity to obtain golf immortality at the U.S. Open due to his desperate desire to “go for it.” He spectacularly combusted on the final hole of the final round with the championship in his sights. And yet, the crowd erupted when he sunk the shot on his 12th attempt.

“When a defining moment comes along, you define the moment, or the moment defines you.” Bensel made sure his name would be etched in the record books with his momentous two-hole stretch. Hopefully, he will reflect back on those moments of immortality, and not the extreme vulnerability that followed them.

A hole-in-one is the holy grail of the sport, and this largely unknown talent can now boast 14 total. Bensel’s display and subsequent follies epitomizes why golf is an obsession like none other for so many people. You suffer through all the punishment the course has to offer just for the rare chance to experience euphoria.

Can the U.S. Senior Open follow up Friday’s fireworks?

The rest of the field has quite the act to follow this weekend in Newport, Rhode Island. Japan native Hiroyuki Fujita currently holds sole possession of first place at the U.S. Senior Open at 11-under. Aussie Richard Green is one stroke behind and former world No. 2 and 1998 PGA Championship runner-up Steve Stricker is also in contention at 8-under going into Saturday.

Perhaps one of these players, or the few others who are in striking distance, can capture the magic that Frank Bensel Jr. emanated on the fourth and fifth holes in Friday’s round of play. Ideally, it is also strong enough to keep him smiling the entire trip back home.

“So the first one was great, so that got me under par for the day,” he said, via PGATour.com. “And then the second one, I just couldn’t believe it. To even think that that could happen was amazing…It was like an out-of-body experience. I was more excited than I wanted to be.”

Bensel can take the utmost pride in knowing he is part of a special group, one that certainly defined the moment.