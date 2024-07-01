When Quinn Ewers announced that he would be staying at the Texas football program for 2024 instead of entering the NFL Draft, many believed that Arch Manning should or would transfer so he could start elsewhere, but his dad, Cooper, spoke on why he is staying put at the Manning Passing Academy this week.

“I think there are a lot of people who are probably questioning why he would stick around, and asking, ‘Why aren't you moving? Why aren't you going somewhere else?'” Cooper Manning said, via Cody Nagel of 247Sports.com. “But the grass is not always greener, you know. When you have children who are happy where they are, you don't mess with it. That's as simple as that.”

Ever since Arch Manning arrived on campus to join the Texas football team, people have been counting down the days until he is named the starting quarterback. It seems they will have to wait until 2025, unless Quinn Ewers really struggles this season. Cooper Manning said if Arch is feeling like he is getting better, then that is what matters.

“It's about the overall happiness and development of your son,” Cooper said, via Nagel. “If he's happy and enjoying school, enjoying his friends, enjoying his coaches, feels like he's growing and getting better, then those are checking all the boxes for why you went to the school in the first place.”

Texas shifts to the SEC this year, and Ewers will try to put together a good year to maximize his stock ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. He will have good competition to go up against.

Arch Manning comfortable at the Texas football program

It seems to be a well thought out process for Arch Manning at Texas under Steve Sarkisian. Eventually he will have a chance to take over under center during games, but for now fans can just go off the spring game, in which he completed 19 of 25 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns. He explained why he decided to stay, despite not being in line to start.

“I like the situation I'm in,” Arch Manning said, via Nagel. “I like Austin. I like the school. I like the coaching staff. I like the people in the building, and it takes a while to learn everyone's name and learn the trainer's names and all the staff, so I didn't want to have to go somewhere else and have to do that again. Sometimes you got to stay patient and stay ready for your turn. I can't wait to stay there for more years and win some games.”

Arch Manning is going to have plenty of time to get ready for action, as it will likely be another year until he plays in actual games for Steve Sarkisian and Texas.