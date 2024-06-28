Miles Russell's first taste of the PGA Tour is officially in the books. The teenage phenom sits at even par after two rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, below the projected cut line of -3.

“I think it was a good week, just the golf didn't go the way I wanted it to, but it was a great week,” said Russell.

The 15-year-old improved upon his opening-round 74 with an impressive 2-under 70 round on Friday.

“The range session last night was definitely helpful today,” he said. “Got off to a nice start and just wasn't quite able to keep it going, but just needed a couple more putts to drop.”

The top-ranked player on the United States Junior Amateur circuit opened his round with a birdie on the par-4 first. He birdied both par-5s on the front nine.

His most impressive stroke of the tournament was a chip-in for birdie on the par-3 11th.

Russell's two bogeys came on the par 4 12th and par-4 16th, though he said his strategy didn't change as he sweat the cut line. (Russell carded two birdies, two bogeys, and a double-bogey on Thursday.)

“Really just tried to stay focused early, just kind of play my game and make a couple birdies and just keep it going, but kind of there on 16 I asked (my caddie) Ramon what the cut line's at, and there weren't really leaderboards that were showing it. So, just kind of figured have to keep making birdies and unfortunately wasn't able to do that.”

“The game plan today was same as yesterday, just try to execute it better. Did that early, just couldn't get any putts to fall on that back side.”

With the afternoon wave still on the course, Russell ranks 73rd in the 156-person field in strokes gained: tee to green, 125th in putting and 134th on approach. However, the amateur — who received a sponsor exemption into the Rocket Mortgage field thanks to his T20 at a Korn Ferry Tour event — ranks 16th around the green and 11th in total pars.

“It's pretty perfect,” Russell replied when asked to describe his first PGA Tour experience. “I mean, the only PGA Tour event I've been to is The Players, and I think that's probably one of the best ones, so it was right up there with it.”

Akshay Bhatia (-13) enters the weekend atop the Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard, two strokes up on Taylor Montgomery (-11).

Earlier this year, Russell broke Tiger Woods' mark as the youngest person to be named the American Junior Golf Association's Player of the Year.

In July, Russell and Tiger's son, Charlie Woods, will be back in Michigan for the U.S. Junior Amateur championship, to be held at the South Course at Oakland Hills Country Club. Russell said he last interacted with Charlie at his own charity event, the Florida Sunshine Cup.

“I haven't played with him in a while and it'll be good to see him,” said Russell.

The winner of the USJA will earn an exemption into the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont.

“It was awesome,” Russell said about the support he received at Detroit GC. “Looking forward to coming back in a month or so. It was just a cool moment.”