Hopes are high for the USC basketball team heading into the 2023-2024 season. With a star-studded recruiting class led by LeBron James's son Bronny and other high caliber prospects, the question is whether or not Bronny James will reach the bar set by his legendary father.

Recently, Bronny James made an appearance at a USC basketball event, but there was a major catch. Bronny's famous father hinted at his son's return with an epic “storm” warning for fans and opponents alike.

On the day before Halloween, Bronny revealed the lighter side of his personality when he was asked about his favorite NBA basketball player of all-time.

Bronny James had to take some time to think on his favorite player of all time 😂 “I’ll probably say like… LeBron James or something like that.” (via @USC_Hoops)pic.twitter.com/w32hz5H06z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2023

LeBron James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,721 points. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is second with 38,387 points and Karl Malone is third with 36,928 points. LeBron James passed Abdul-Jabbar last year at Crypto.com Arena in Los Anegeles.

The USC basketball team's 2023 recruiting class ranked third in the nation and included Bronny James, a 6-foot-3, 190 pound guard from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California.

While considerably smaller than his famous father, Bronny James is a physical, athletic and strong combo guard with the ability to attack the rim with strength and skill.

Bronny will have a battle on his hands for playing time with USC basketball in 2023-2024. Top recruit and point guard prospect Isaiah Collier is the anticipated starter at point guard while James is expected to battle holdover shooting guard Boogie Ellis for playing time. Ellis averaged 17.7 points per game last season for Coach Andy Enfield's team.