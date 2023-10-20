Bronny James' road to recovery is still ongoing, but the highly-touted prospect still made sure to represent USC basketball on Thursday night. Fans were ecstatic to see him present for the program's Trojan HoopLA tip-off event. James fed off the energy and could not just sit idly by while his teammates enjoyed all the fun.

The 19-year-old guard danced the night away, being overtaken by Cali Swag District's “Teach Me How to Dougie” during player introductions. It is a deeply encouraging sight after all he has gone through these past few months.

During a basketball workout, James suffered cardiac arrest in late-July, due to a congenital heart defect, and ultimately needed to undergo surgery. The procedure was successful, and he is making great progress. However, there is still no timetable for a return to the court. Therefore, James did not participate in any hoops-related activity in the Galen Center at Thursday's festivities, which included a skills competition and dunk and 3-point contests.

Although his absence is sorely felt, USC basketball is still entering the new season (first game versus Kansas State on Nov. 6) with an abundance of confidence. Head coach Andy Enfield has built a reputable program in the last several years, guiding the Tojans to three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances. His roster boasts plenty of talent, led by freshman sensation Isaiah Collier. The No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2023 class could form the most tantalizing backcourt in USC history if Bronny James hits the hardwood this season.

But obviously, there is no rush, as his health transcends hoops. James dancing and enjoying himself with the team and fans is a major victory. There should be many more to follow in the coming weeks and months.