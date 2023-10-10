USC basketball freshman Bronny James looks to be on the comeback trail following his health scare in July. James suffered cardiac arrest at a practice during the summer; however, he was thankfully treated immediately and returned to stable condition, and now it seems that his prospects of playing at USC this season are as strong as ever.

Recently, Bronny's father, NBA legend LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, took to Instagram to react to a photo of Bronny in his USC threads, writing “A Storm is coming! H.I.M.”

Bronny James, who recently turned 19 years old, was a consensus four star recruit during his high school days at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. ESPN had him ranked as the number 19 player in his class. He committed to stay in the City of Angels and play for USC basketball this past spring.

However, a major scare occurred during his cardiac arrest event this summer, leading some to wonder whether he would ever be able to take the court again. LeBron James recently said that his son does indeed intend to play for the Trojans when their season tips off, per Myron Medcalf of ESPN.

Meanwhile, the elder James is currently in the process of preparing his Lakers for their own 2023-24 campaign, which will occur on the heels of their appearance in the Western Conference Finals a season ago following a midseason roster shakeup and subsequent turnaround.

The Lakers' season is slated to tip off on October 24; meanwhile, USC basketball is scheduled to get things underway on November 6.