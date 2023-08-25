Andy Enfield was ecstatic when they found out Bronny James had committed to them before the start of the season. LeBron James' son was all set and ready to go for the USC basketball program until he wasn't. The All-American guard had suffered a cardiac arrest during one of their team practices and was the buzz in all of national television. He had gotten massive support from not only Los Angeles Lakers fans but also everyone in the country. He is now on his road to recovery but the Trojans may have just unveiled a very exciting plan for James.

Bronny James will have to rest indefinitely until medical professionals decide that he is ready to go. Recovering from a heart condition is one of the hardest things to do in basketball. Shareef O'Neal had done it but it took a lot of his athleticism and game sense out of the equation. Andy Enfield's USC basketball program might not intend to go that route. Rather, they are hoping that the young star will return in the middle of the season, via Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

“Bronny was playing extremely well before the issue,” the USC basketball coach revealed. He also added what they want Bronny to focus on given his situation, “Our top concern is his health. We’re hopeful that he will be on the court at some point this season.”

Will Bronny be able to make it back in time and dominate the Pac-12 Conference en route to a March Madness berth? Will LeBron James clear him to play earlier than expected? Only time will tell.