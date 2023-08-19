Weeks after Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest at a USC basketball practice and was subsequently stabilized, fellow NBA royalty offspring Shareef O'Neal delivered a positive update on the 18-year-old's condition.

“He's good,” said O'Neal, son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O'Neal, per TMZ.

When asked how this would affect James' future basketball aspirations, O'Neal said, “I don't think it'll affect anything.”

Born in 2004, Bronny James understandably has spent much of his life in his famous father's immense shadow, but he was able to carve out an identity of his own during his high school stint at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. There, James established himself as a four-star recruit and earned a scholarship from USC, opting to stay close to home for his collegiate run.

However, all of that seemed insignificant on July 24, when James suffered cardiac arrest after collapsing at USC basketball practice. Thankfully, he was quickly tended to and was in stable condition by the next day. Still, the health scare understandably raised questions about what the future might entail as it pertains to basketball.

LeBron James has repeatedly stated throughout his career his desire to play alongside his son in the NBA, which would come in the 2024-25 season at the earliest if James spends one year at USC and heads to the league. Such a proposition is certainly a question at this point.

However, the most important thing is that James is healthy and recovering, and he may still even be able to take the court again soon if O'Neal's statement comes to fruition.