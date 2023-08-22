Drake continues to make headlines with his ‘It's All A Blur' tour, this time by bringing out LeBron James and his son Bronny James at his Los Angeles show at Crypto.com Arena. Drake has been in Los Angeles for a few concerts now, starting at The Forum but waiting to showcase the James family at the home of the Los Angeles Lakers. During the set, Drake even took the time to shout out LeBron James for the longtime support.

"In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party… He came all the way to Toronto to support me… Tonight… it's an honor to be inside his building." Drake on LeBron's early support in his careerpic.twitter.com/QFoteR5Z2c — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 22, 2023

Drake brought out LeBron James and his son Bronny at his show tonight in Los Angeles 🤩 (via @cryptocomarena)pic.twitter.com/KhLIt1QbWa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 22, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Drake has been pulling out icons at all of his concerts recently, whether they are just fans in the crowd or they tag along during the entrance into his shows. LeBron and Bronny can be seen walking behind Drake as he enters Crypto.com Arena, which is a heartwarming sign given the recent health issues that Bronny has dealt with.

There are no updates on when Bronny will resume basketball activities for USC, but it is still great to see him and LeBron together and seemingly in good spirits. The Drake show is probably a great time if all of the recent viral clips from his concerts are any indication and the James duo probably enjoyed themselves thoroughly.

Besides bringing out other famous legends, the Drake shows have been making headlines for bras being thrown on stage and Drake performing alongside hologram versions of himself. In terms of the production, Drake definitely went all out for this tour.

Stay tuned into any further updates surrounding LeBron and Bronny James and the latter's return to the basketball court. It is only a matter of time before the oldest James son is back playing basketball again, but it looks like he is enjoying himself in the meantime.