Lincoln Riley is beefing up the USC coaching staff for the 2024 season, adding accomplished running backs coach Anthony Jones from the TCU football program.
“USC is set to hire TCU’s Anthony Jones as its new running backs coach, sources tell @247Sports,” Matt Zenitz reported on Monday. “At TCU, Jones has coached players such as 2023 third-round pick Kendre Miller and current NFL draft prospect Emani Bailey.”
In addition to Miller and Bailey, Jones coached Arizona Cardinals RB Emari Demarcado at TCU and an impressive stable of backs in his previous gig at Memphis as well. While with the Tigers, Jones guided Kenneth Gainwell, Antonio Gibson, Darrell Henderson, and Tony Pollard to the pros as well.
The USC football program is losing its three leading RBs, Marshawn Lloyd, Austin Jones, and Darwin Barlow, in 2024, but will have an impressive group of runners in the upcoming campaign.
Quinten Joyner and A'Marion Peterson return for their sophomore seasons with the Trojans and Lincoln Riley has added incoming four-star freshman Bryan Jackson and Mississippi State transfer Jo’quavious “Woody” Marks to the fold. As of March, it seems as though Joyner and Marks will battle it out through the Spring and Summer for the RB1 role.
Before coaching the Memphis, TCU, and USC football programs, Jones played wide receiver at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and then embarked on a successful high school coaching career at several schools in Tennessee.
Riley has added several coaches to his staff this offseason, although most are on the defensive side of the ball. New defensive coordinator D’Antonn Lynn, secondary coach Doug Belk, and assistant head coach for defense/linebackers coach Matt Entz are all new to the Trojans in 2024.