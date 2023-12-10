USC football makes a big move after hiring former North Dakota State head coach, Matt Entz. Read all about it at ClutchPoints.

After having a disappointing season, USC football decided to beef up its coaching staff. Lincoln Riley is still the head coach. However, the program reeled in one of the best coaches of the Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision level.

On Sunday, it was announced that North Dakota State football coach, Matt Entz, is joining the Trojans as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. This is a fantastic hire considering Entz's winning pedigree.

“North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz tells ESPN he’s leaving the school for an assistant coaching position under Lincoln Riley at USC.”

Entz will be helping out with the defense, which is a huge boost to this USC football program. Specifically, he'll be taking on the linebackers coaching role for the Trojans, per sports reporter Logan Campbell.

“UPDATE: Confirmed, Entz is headed to USC as a linebackers coach.”

Entz has been one of the most successful head coaches in college football, despite the fact he coaches at a lower level. North Dakota State is currently set to play in the FCS playoffs. He's been the head coach for the Bisons since 2019. During that time, NDSU has won two FCS Championships. Entz has also won the National Coach of the Year award twice.

Lincoln Riley and USC football got a good one. We should expect Matt Entz to make an immediate impact for the defense now that he's on the coaching staff. He is definitely someone to keep an eye on, as Entz is an exciting up and coming coach in the college football world.