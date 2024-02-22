The USC football program could lose a load of talent to the 2024 NFL Draft. In addition to star quarterback Caleb Williams, junior running back MarShawn Lloyd looks to go professional. Moreover, Lloyd received a flattering draft comparison to Philadelphia Eagles RB D'Andre Swift.
Trojans RB receives a high compliment before the 2024 NFL Draft
NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared MarShawn Lloyd to Andre Swift by calling Lloyd “patient” and “explosive,” per R.J. Abeytia. The star USC football running back has put a product on the field worthy of Daniel's praise.
In 2023, Lloyd rushed for 820 yards and six touchdowns on 116 carries. Moreover, he averaged 7.1 yards per carry and had zero fumbles. His steady ground presence is a major reason the Trojans were able to stay competitive in the Pac-12 conference.
The star RB helped lead USC to an 8-5 record alongside Caleb Williams. The Trojans did not achieve their goal of making the College Football Playoff. However, they remained steady in one of the most competitive seasons in Pac-12 history that saw the conference champs make the national championship.
If Lloyd's improvement follows a similar trajectory to D'Andre Swift, he will have a fine pro career. Swift comes off a career year with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 25-year-old rushed for 1,049 yards and scored five TDs in 16 games.
Swift's last year of college was slightly more productive than Lloyd's but still close. The former Georgia Bulldog amassed 1,218 yards and seven TDs during his junior season in 2019.
All in all, Lloyd should provide a boost to whatever team he lands on. It will be interesting to see where his next journey leads him.