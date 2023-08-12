R&B sensation Usher recently shared an intriguing tidbit about his past interactions with none other than music icon Beyoncé. The “Superstar” singer made the revelation during his appearance on the UK radio show Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, shedding light on their early connection before his upcoming concerts in Paris next month, according to Yahoo.

Recalling his first encounter with a young Beyoncé, Usher revealed, “Fun fact, I knew Beyoncé when she was 12 years old, 11 years old. She used to be in a group by the name of The Dolls. I don’t know if I could consider myself their babysitter, but I had a time where I had to watch The Dolls.”

Usher elaborated on the circumstance that led to this unique role: “I was at Daryl Simmons’ house. He was working with them at the time, and I just happened to be over there and they were working on a session. I kind of found my way into being their like, I don’t know, chaperone, nanny, or something like that — the oldest person in the room.”

Despite the age difference being just about three years, Usher, 44, found himself overseeing Beyoncé, now 41, during their early days in the industry. Notably, Usher's own rise to fame began at a young age, as he secured his first recording deal at 14 following an impromptu audition for record executive L.A. Reid, leading to a contract with LaFace Records.

While there's no record of any collaborative recordings between Usher and Beyoncé during those formative encounters, the two eventually teamed up in 2008 for “Love In This Club, Pt. II,” featuring rapper Lil Wayne. The song enjoyed a 14-week run on the charts, peaking at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.