Winnie Harlow has “figured out” how to get through an Usher concert without the drama.

On Sunday, (July 9) shared a video of herself jumping into her boyfriend Kyle Kuzma's lap while Usher was making his way down her section. Infamously, Usher serenades women at his concerts and as he was approaching Winnie Harlow, he couldn't help but laugh at her move.

Kuzma is heard in the video saying, “She chose,” telling Usher seemingly to back off and to find another woman to sing to.

Harlow captioned the video on her Instagram writing, ”Figured out the secret to the Usher concert … sit in your mans lap Mamas. He said ‘She Chose!!!’ Okayyyy.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CufQh2GNz9K/

This comes after Keke Palmer was under fire for being serenaded in an outfit that her boyfriend Darius Jackson did not deem appropriate.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” Jackson tweeted on Wednesday (July 5). Jackson recieved a lot of backlash from his comments and ultimately disabled his account for a day. But not before doubling down on his previous statement.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he tweeted hours later. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

After the concert, Palmer went to Instagram to post some shots from the show. She captioned the shots, “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd”

Usher responded: “The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming 🙏🏾,” he replied in the comments section.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuVoiM5r_iF/

Keke Palmer, who is known for her comedic moments, decided to make merch based on Jackson's comments.

“One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! IM A MOTHA’ and ‘Stevie to the bulls—t’ shirts available NOW! https://shop.kekepalmer.com,” said on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuaUhyDAmVP/

Jackson and Palmer share a son whom they welcomed earlier this year. She posted a video of her holding him with the caption adding, “To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”

Jackson and Palmer have not revealed the current status of their relationship.