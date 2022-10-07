Week 6 of the 2022 college football season is here, and that means it’s time for some bold predictions for Utah football’s huge game against UCLA. The No. 11 Utes are traveling to the Rose Bowl to take on the No. 18 Bruins. Both teams are in the thick of the Pac-12 race, and this game has big implications down the line.

After suffering a season-opening loss to Florida, Utah has been rolling with four straight wins. Most recently, the Utes crushed Oregon State 42-16 on Saturday thanks to four turnovers from the defense. Meanwhile, UCLA sits at 5-0 and picked up a signature win by defeating then-No. 15 Washington 40-32 on Sept. 30.

Utah has dominated this series recently, winning the last five matchups and six of the last seven. This Bruins team appears to be the best in years, though, so the Utes will have a tough test on their hands. With that said, let’s make some bold predictions for Utah football in this Pac-12 showdown against UCLA.

3. Utah holds UCLA under 350 yards and 30 points

The Bruins’ biggest strength this season has been their explosive offense. UCLA is averaging 506.4 yards and 41.4 points per game, both near the top of the Pac-12. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Zach Charbonnet and wide receiver Jake Bobo have this offense firing on all cylinders.

On the other hand, the Utes’ defense has been their biggest strength this season. Utah comfortably leads the conference in total and scoring defense, allowing just 278.6 yards and 14.4 points per game. The pass defense has been a particular strength, as the Utes are allowing just 155.4 passing yards per game and have nine interceptions on the season.

UCLA’s dynamic offense will be the biggest test yet for Utah’s defense. The Utes will need to be ready, as the Bruins will throw everything they’ve got at them. However, the Utes are full of veterans with experience in big games, and they should be able to keep this offense in check.

2. Cameron Rising throws for three touchdowns

Since a lackluster outing against Florida, Rising has been near-perfect at quarterback for Utah football. In his last four games, the junior has thrown for 937 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one interception. The defense may get a lot of attention, but Rising and the offense deserve their share of credit for Utah’s recent success.

Meanwhile, UCLA’s pass defense has been a weak spot this season. The Bruins are allowing 237.6 passing yards per game, fourth-worst in the Pac-12. In Week 5, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. torched the Bruins for 345 yards and four touchdowns, although he did throw two picks.

Rising may not be quite as prolific of a passer as Penix, but he’s still more than capable of taking the top off of defenses. If he can have another clean game with multiple passing touchdowns, Utah has a great shot at winning this game.

1. Utah hands UCLA its first loss of the college season

Many doubted just how legit UCLA was after its 4-0 start, largely due to the quality of opponents. The Bruins played three cupcake Group of Five teams and Colorado, the only winless team in the Power Five. They even showed some warning signs in that time, beating South Alabama by only one point in Week 3.

The win over Washington quelled many of those concerns, but now the Bruins have to follow it up. Teams with similar statement wins have faltered soon after, including Washington. The Huskies burst onto the scene with a big win over then-No.11 Michigan State, but then lost to UCLA two weeks later in an upset.

This game has trap written all over it for the Bruins. They’re getting their first taste of success and are riding high after a huge win. As the more experienced and proven team, the Utes should be able to roll into the Rose Bowl and escape with a 34-27 victory, cementing themselves as a true contender in the Pac-12.