Valorant Champions Tour – Who qualifies for LCQ Last Chance Qualifiers?

With the final regional leagues for VCT Stage 2 wind down and head closer to Masters Copenhagen, let’s see who actually qualifies for the LCQ.

The regional leagues for VCT are about to be finished next week, and both teams and fans alike have brought out their calculators to see if their favorite teams still have enough points to qualify for Champions. As most Valorant fans might already know, qualification for Champions is straightforward – you either accumulate the most VCT Circuit Points from your region, or you win your region’s Last Chance Qualifiers. So, as we complete the final matches of Stage 2, we look ahead as well to August – to the Last Chance Qualifiers, the final stop in the VCT before Champions, where teams get their final shot at redemption before the end of the competitive year.

But who actually gets to join each region’s LCQ? What are the criteria?

The basic format for the Last Chance Qualifiers of all regions is the same – may it be North America, South America, Europe, East Asia, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Most LCQ will feature the top eight teams of each region based on their accumulated Circuit Points, which teams gain through their standings in Challengers and Masters. With only two Stages in this year’s VCT, teams only have two chances to accumulate these points and make an impact in their regions.

However, this does not mean that the top eight teams of each region will head to the Last Chance Qualifiers – it still depends on how many teams from each region will qualify straight to Champions by merit of Circuit Points alone. NA gets two, BR and LatAm (of South America) get one each, EMEA has two, KR and JP (of East Asia) get one each, and APAC gets two, for a total of ten teams qualifying through Circuit Points. Six teams: 1 from NA, 1 from EMEA, 2 from SA, 1 from EA, and 1 from APAC, will qualify through the LCQ, bringing the total of qualified teams to Champions to 10.

Who qualifies for the Last Chance Qualifiers?

These numbers mean that each of the regions and sub-regions will have their LCQ lineups a bit differently from each other. To boot, here is how each region’s rankings will reflect their Champions and LCQ seeds:

North America – The Guard | FaZe Clan | Cloud9 | Luminosity Gaming| NRG | 100 Thieves | Evil Geniuses | Sentinels

South America – Ninjas in Pyjamas | Keyd Stars | FURIA Esports | TBK Esports | E-Xolos LAZER | FUSION | 9z Team | KRU Esports

Europe, Middle East, and Africa – G2 Esports | Guild Esports | Team Liquid | Acend | BBL Esports | Natus Vincere | OG LDN UTD | M3 Champions

East Asia – Maru Gaming | Damwon Gaming | On Sla2ers | Crazy Raccoon | REJECT | Northeption | EDward Gaming | KONE

Asia Pacific – Bleed eSports | ONIC Esports | BOOM Esports | MiTH | Team Secret | Fancy United Esports | Griffin E-sports | CERBERUS Esports | Alter Ego | ORDER

And that’s how Riot will determine which teams will be qualified straight to Champions and which teams will head to the Last Chance Qualifiers through Circuit Points. All the Valorant Last Chance Qualifiers are expected to happen sometime this August 2022, roughly a month before Champions.

Keep an eye out on ClutchPoints Gaming’s Valorant News to get the latest updates on these developments and become one of the first to find out which teams will qualify for LCQ and Champions for the Valorant Champions Tour.