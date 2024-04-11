The UK's first professional women's VALORANT tournament in 2024, Red Bull Gaming, is happening soon and they're putting an exciting twist on the tournament.
Red Bull Instalock 2024
Details of the Red Bull Instalock 2024 were revealed recently including the invited teams, their unique twist, and the venue and schedule.
This all-women's VALORANT tournament will happen at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Shoreditch, London on April 20-21, 2024. The venue will be overhauled to “replicate the in-game atmosphere” of the Icebox map. The event will be broadcast on the official Red Bull Twitch and YouTube channels.
The teams invited are G2 Gozen, GIANTX, Karmine Corp, and Shopify Rebellion, who will all compete to be the first Red Bull Instalock Champions. G2 Gozen were the champions of VCT Game Changers EMEA 2024 Stage 1, while GIANTX placed third. Shopify Rebellion, on the other hand, won the most recent Game Changers series in North America.
The Red Bull Instalock Twist
Each team will be required to lock in three duelists. The goal is to encourage aggressive plays and reward tactical expertise for an exciting viewing experience.
The semi-finals will happen on Saturday, April 20th, with the tournament culminating on Finals Day on Sunday, April 21st. On top of the competition, there will also be an exhibition match with fan-favorite VALORANT creators.
“It’s fantastic to see another event for women’s VALORANT come into play and Red Bull Instalock is another amazing step into making a really lively competitive scene,” says G2 Gozen player Michaela “mimi” Lintrup. “It’s also going to be great for fans, with the format twist bringing a really exciting and new edge to every matchup.”
Red Bull Instalock 2024 Talents
The show will be headlined by the renowned British esports host Yinsu Collins. The commentary will be handled by Kieran “Kairo” Tulloch, Billie “BillieIDK” Purdie, Matt “Twiggy” Twigg, and Harry “Hazza” Chapman.
The British content creator for Fnatic Megan “Megsoundslikeegg” Garner will be hosting the showmatch on the Finals day.
