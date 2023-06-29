Episode 7 is here! Check out the full VALORANT Patch 7.0 Notes with Deadlock, Team Deathmatch, and the new Progression System Update!

GravNet (C)

EQUIP a GravNet grenade. FIRE to throw. ALT FIRE to lob the grenade underhand. The GravNet detonates upon landing, forcing any enemies caught within to crouch and move slowly.

Sonic Sensor (Q)

EQUIP a Sonic Sensor. FIRE to deploy. The sensor monitors an area for enemies making sound. It concusses that area if footsteps, weapons fire, or significant noise are detected.

Barrier Mesh (E)

EQUIP a Barrier Mesh disc. FIRE to throw forward. Upon landing, the disc generates barriers from the origin point that block character movement.

Annihilation (X)

EQUIP a Nanowire Accelerator. FIRE to unleash a pulse of nanowires that captures the first enemy contacted. The cocooned enemy is pulled along a nanowire path and will die if they reach the end, unless they are freed. The nanowire cocoon is destructible.

VALORANT Patch 7.0 Notes

Ability descriptions in-game and on the official website to improve grammar and consistency. The descriptions are now easier to understand and more clearly explain what each ability does.

Team Deathmatch

Timers

Match duration: 9m 30s, split into four stages

Respawn frequency: 1.5s

First to 100 kills

Plain and simple: the team that gets 100 kills first wins.

What if a match ends before a team can get to 100 kills? The team in the lead will be the victor.

Score tied when the match ends? The match will end in a draw.

Weapon Loadout

You’ll get to choose your loadout for each stage at the start of the match or anytime you’re in the Spawn Room. With each new stage, your loadout, and its lethality, will be automatically upgraded.

No need to watch your econ—there isn’t any.

Weapon Spawner

Placed around the map are Weapon Spawners in fixed locations with weapons up for grabs. Be sure you and your team are the first to reach them.

Weapons from the Weapon Spawner can potentially be different each match. These weapons are stage-specific, and upgrade as the match progresses.

Weapons from the Weapon Spawner can be destroyed with (G) or whatever your drop weapon keybind is. Once destroyed, you will return to your loadout weapon.

Weapons taken from Weapon Spawners will have limited ammo and will also be destroyed when they run out.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Orbs

Placed around the map are Recovery and Ultimate Orbs. Picked up an orb of either type? Make sure your teammates gather close—both orbs generate zones that your allies can enter to receive the same effect.

Recovery Orbs

Need a heal? Recovery Orbs grant a buff that restores Health and Shield over 6s.

Recovery Orbs are available in certain sections of each map. Just remember—the enemy team will want them too.

The maximum Shield restored is determined by your selected loadout.

Respawn duration: 30s

Ultimate Orbs and Percentage

Ultimate Orbs spawn periodically in certain sections of each map.

Collecting these orbs charges up a percentage of your Ultimate ability—so get your percentage up to 100% to get your ult.

Got a kill? That will also increase your Ultimate percentage.

Abilities Fully Stacked

Abilities will recharge over time once depleted.

Different abilities take different amounts of time to recharge.

Spawn Room

After dying, you’ll respawn into the safety of your team’s Spawn Room.

When you respawn, you gain a buff that protects you from damage and abilities for 15 seconds. After 15 seconds, you'll start to take damage from staying in spawn, so move quickly!

Progression System Update

Daily Rewards

This new feature recognizes your engagement in the game with daily rewards. Every day that you play matches, you'll earn progress on a Checkpoint Track. Each checkpoint on the track yields quantities of XP and our new in-game currency, Kingdom Credits. All game modes provide progress towards Daily Rewards except for Deathmatch.

Kingdom Credits can be spent on accessories, Agents, and Agent Gear.

Accessory Store

Use your Kingdom Credits to purchase accessories from previous Battlepasses, including: Player Cards Sprays Titles Gun Buddies Agent Store

The Agent Store streamlines the Agent acquisition process. As always, you can use VP or Recruitment Tokens to unlock an Agent, and now you have a third option: unlocking them with Kingdom Credits.

Agent Recruitment Events

Each new Agent will have their own Agent Recruitment Event when they are launched. During these events, you'll earn XP towards the new Agent automatically. As well, you won’t be able to unlock the new Agent with Kingdom Credits or Recruitment Tokens, but you can still use VP if you like.

If you don't earn enough XP during a Recruitment Event to unlock an Agent, that Agent becomes available for purchase normally, after the

Recruitment Event, in the Agent Store.

Agent Gear

All of your favorite Agent-themed gear is available for Kingdom Credits. For every Agent, there are now 10 Levels of Agent Gear instead of 10 Levels of Agent Contract. To get an Agent's gear, you must first own the Agent, then unlock each Level of Agent Gear.

Level 5 used to unlock Agents. However, since we moved Agents into the Agent Store, Level 5 will now grant you a flat amount of Kingdom Credits. If you already have the Agent, however, you won't get any Kingdom Credits at Level 5.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue where the Spray Wheel was not appearing in-game when there was packet loss during your load in. This should occur much less frequently.

Fixed a bug where you were able to purchase outside of your account’s region.

Fixed an issue where you were able to see the opposing team’s bullet tracers during the Buy Phase.

Agents

Fixed Chamber’s Rendezvous (E) to interrupt the teleport if you are Suppressed mid animation.

Fixed Yoru’s Gatecrash (E) to interrupt the teleport if you are Suppressed mid animation.

Fixed Omen’s From the Shadows (X) to cancel the teleport if you Suppressed while forming.

Fixed Cypher’s Spycam (E) from being placeable on Lotus’ rotating doors.

Fixed issue where Sage’s Barrier Orb (C) would sometimes rotate multiple times from a single button press when placing it.

Fixed issues where on some map geo Cypher could not pick up his Cyber Cage (Q) during the Buy Phase.

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot (Q) could be destroyed from a farther distance than intended by Raze’s Boom Bot (C).

Fixed issue where frame rate would decrease when Reyna is healing from Devour (Q).

Social