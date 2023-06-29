VALORANT Patch 7.0 just shipped and it brought the new Progression System along with it. Confused? Check out everything you need to know about VALORANT's new Progression System.

VALORANT Progression System Rework

After VALORANT Patch 7.0 went live, Agent contracts are no more and progressing towards various in-game cosmetics and Agents are now different.

Daily Missions

You will now be able to view your Dailies and watch your playtime contribute to earning progress on our new daily milestones, called Checkpoints. Every game mode, except Deathmatch, earns Checkpoint Progress, so play whatever mode you want and you’ll earn progress automatically.

Dailies stack up. You can also acquire catch up bonuses, which allow you to earn rewards even if you can’t play every day.

Daily Rewards grant both XP and Kingdom Credits, a new free currency that you can use to unlock free items (more on that in our next section).

Daily Missions no longer require you to do a certain action, but will instead come in the form of checkpoints and charges. Every day, you will have 4 checkpoints, shown as Diamonds, each having 4 charges, or sides of the Diamond.

These will reset every 24 hours. If you miss a day of playing, the 4 checkpoints will be converted into a catch up bonus that applies a 2x multiplier toward one of your checkpoints the next day.

Each checkpoint grants a bonus amount of XP towards the active Battle Pass, Event Pass, and Agent Recruitment Event, with some Kingdom Credits on top.

Different game modes will grant different numbers of charges.

Unrated – 1 Progress per round win

Competitive – 1 Progress per round win

Swift Play – 1 Progress per round win

Premier – 1 Progress per round win

Spike Rush – 2 Progress per match

Escalation – 2 Progress per match

Team Deathmatch – 2 Progress per match

Deathmatch does not progress dailies. The Progression FAQ justifies this. “Deathmatch is a very different mode from the rest of our ecosystem. It's focused on warming up, rather than a holistic game experience. As a result, we've built the mode to allow players to leave whenever they like with no penalties. We think this is important – some players want to warm up for 30 seconds, others for 30 minutes. Anything is fine by us. As a result of all of this, we've opted to focus Dailies on the rest of our modes ecosystem, and let Deathmatch continue to be a warm-up mode with as few constraints as possible.”

What are Kingdom Credits?

Kingdom Credits are earned by playing games in any mode, with a bonus earned for winning rounds for game modes with rounds.

Kingdom Credits are free and can be earned alongside Battle Pass XP and Agent Recruitment XP

Kingdom Credits have a hard cap of 10,000. Spend it often.

Can be spent to unlock various items: Agents from the Agent Store Agent Gear (Titles, Gun Skins, etc.) Previous Battle Pass Accessories (Gun Buddies, Player Cards, Sprays, Titles)



Everybody will earn a one-time grant of 5,000 KC to celebrate the launch of Kingdom Credits.

Kingdom Credits are not purchaseable with real world money.

Goodbye Agent Contracts

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Agent Contracts are leaving VALORANT, an are now split into Agent Recruitment Events (new Agent unlock events), Agent Store (old, unowned Agents), and Agent Gear (unowned Agent Cosmetics)

Agent Recruitment Events

These are free event passes that automatically activate the day a new Agent releases and stay active for 28 days.

Don't worry though, as unlocking a new Agent takes roughly the same amount of time as it did before, which is reaching level 5 of an Agent Contract.

Earning Agent Recruitment progress and XP will also earn you Kingdom Credits which you can spend in the Agent Store, Agent Gear, and Accessory Store.

You can still use VP at any time to unlock the Agent immediately.

Earning an Agent from the Agent Recruitment Event should take roughly the same amount of time as reaching level 5 in an Agent Contract took in our previous system. The bonus, however, is that while you’re earning this, you’re ALSO earning Kingdom Credits that you can decide to spend on other things.

Your Xbox Game Pass subscription will still provide you with access to all Agents immediately, even those newly launched. This will also count as the Agent being owned for the purposes of unlocking Agent Gear for as long as you have an active Game Pass subscription.

Additional bonus XP gained from your Game Pass subscription will also contribute to Agent Recruitment Events.

Additional bonus XP gained from your Game Pass subscription will also contribute to Agent Recruitment Events. The new Agent Recruitment Events will activate for all players automatically when a new Agent is launched. All you have to do is focus on your gameplay and start earning that progress!

If you don’t manage to reach the XP requirement for the Recruitment Event, don’t worry. The Agent will become available in the Agent Store for purchase using VP, Agent Recruitment Tokens, and Kingdom Credits as soon as their event is over. Hopefully, those Kingdom Credits you’ve been earning along the way should mean you’re close to that unlock.

Yep! New players will continue to earn Agent Unlock Tokens as a part of their initial contract. These tokens can be spent to unlock any Agent in the Agent Store except for newly-launched Agents that have an active Agent Recruitment Event running. As soon as the recruitment event is over, those new Agents can be unlocked with tokens as usual.

Nope. We are keeping the First Win of the Day the same as it is right now in the live game. It will continue to grant 1,000 AP (Account Points) that are specific to Account Level and do not impact any Battle Pass/Event Pass/Contract progress.

Agent Store

If you miss the XP target to unlock the Agent during the Agent Recruitment Event, you can unlock the Agent in the Agent Store using Kingdom Credits, VP, or Agent Unlock Tokens (which you earn as a new player) any time after the recruitment event pass ends.

Agent Gear

All the items from Agent Contracts, like Gekko’s Shorty or Fade’s Player Card, are still available.

If you own the associated Agent, you can now choose whether to unlock their Agent Gear with Kingdom Credits – or spend your Credits on something else.

Agent Recruitment Events unlock Agents, but not their gear. Gear now unlocks in Tiers – in a specific order. There are 10 Agent Gear Tiers, similar to how Agent Contracts had 10 Levels.

Since Agents were granted at the old Level 5, you might be wondering, “If I need to already have the Agent to unlock Gear Tiers, what's waiting for me at Tier 5?” For Agents you did not earn in the old system, you'll get some Kingdom Credits! For Agents you did unlock in the old system, you won't get those Credits, since you already earned that reward – the Agent.

Accessory Store

In order to acquire previous Battlepass Accessories, players will have to directly unlock them via the new Accessory Store.

Accessories can only be unlocked with Kingdom Credits.

Content is randomized, unique for every player, and rotates on a weekly basis.

Includes any accessories (no gun or knife skins) from every previous

Battle Pass except for the three most recent Battle Passes (including the current one)