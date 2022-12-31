By XC Enriquez · 3 min read

SEA Games 2023 is confirmed to be held in Cambodia, and here’s our list of VALORANT Dream Teams for each participating country.

Note that the lists below are purely speculation. Furthermore, the tentative dates of Cambodia 2023 (May 5-17, 2023) coincide with the VCT 2023: Pacific League (March 26 – May 28, 2023). The latter event will be held in Seoul, South Korea.

Indonesia

Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart

Jason “f0rsakeN” Susanto

David “Tehbotol” Monangin

Saibani “fl1pzjder” Rahmad

Gary “blaZek1ng” Dastin

Indonesia is one of the leading countries, VALORANT-wise, participating in the SEA Games 2023. All of these players have been active since the early days of VALORANT Esports, some of them even carrying over from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Their names, especially mindfreak and f0rsakeN, should be familiar to fans already after numerous appearances in the international stage.

Laos

Michael “WRONSKI” Wronski

Not many Laotians come to mind when VALORANT is brought up, but WRONSKI is here to change that. Before the big changes to the VCT, WRONSKI used to compete in Oceania, most recently for ORDER. For the coming season, he has been signed by Global Esports to play in the VCT 2023: Pacific League.

Malaysia

Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaidee

When it comes to Malaysian players, one name gets mentioned more than others: d4v41. He’s also the only Malaysian player to make it into a franchised team for the upcoming VCT season. To fill up the remaining spots, perhaps Malaysia can tap some players from Todak, like Idzni “Click” Rosdi and Ahmad “kayle” Aqil.

Philippines

Jessie “JessieVash” Cristy Cuyco

Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan

Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza

Riley “witz” Go

Kevin “Dispenser” Te

This set of names may seem familiar to fans, and yes, it is the Team Secret squad that competed during the VALORANT Champions 2021. As entertaining as their entrances in that event may have been, they also showed up in the international stage by making it to the Playoffs stage. Maybe it’s time for the Philippines to make a runback with the OG Secret for this SEA Games.

Singapore

Benedict “Benkai” Tan

Jing Jie “Jinggg” Wang

Wong Jia “JayH” Heng

Derric “Deryeon” Yee

Tyler James “Juicy” Aeria

Benkai and Jingg have already proven their excellence both regionally and internationally, and the two Paper Rex players can join with the three players from Bleed Esports to make a full Singaporean powerhouse squad.

Thailand

Panyawat “sushiboys” Subsiriroj

Patiphan “Patiphan” Chaiwong

Thanamethk “Crws” Mahatthananuyut

Itthirit “foxz” Ngamsaard

Yes, these are the players from the XERXIA team from earlier this year that has since disbanded post-franchising. They have been absorbed by Talon Esports, alongside with Apiwat “GarnetS” Apiraksukumal and Jittana “JitboyS” Nokngam, both of which can complete the Thai team. The team has since competed in some B-Tier tournaments, and if the four ex-XERXIA members already have experience melding in with either GarnetS or JitboyS, why fix it if it’s not broken?

Vietnam

Vietnam hasn’t made a lot of waves in the International VALORANT stage, but the full Vietnamese team Fancy United Esports have been making waves in the local scene, even beating out BLEED during a B-Tier tournament.

Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, and Myanmar

These four out of the eleven participating nations are the ones who have the least active VALORANT scenes, at least in terms of international presence. That being said, the anonymity and the unknown factors that these nations bring only add excitement towards SEA Games Cambodia 2023.