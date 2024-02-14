Chaos strikes again in the wild SEC

As CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein says, it is only February. Though, for Vanderbilt basketball, it might as well be March. The free-falling Commodores (7-17) likely reached the pinnacle of their season Tuesday night when Ezra Majon made a difficult buzzer-beater to upset the visiting Texas A&M Aggies.

The senior guard looked as if he might not even get a shot off, losing the ball for a second before improbably recovering and then draining the bucket while falling to the ground. Chaos ensued in the Memorial Gymnasium, as captured by the official Vanderbilt Men's Basketball X account.

OH MY EZ 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pXtubH1iIa — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) February 14, 2024

Winning a game on the road has been incredibly challenging during the 2023-24 season. Despite UConn being favorites to repeat right now, the pursuit for a national championship has possibly never been more wide open. With that being said, a trip to Nashville, Tennessee is basically as stress-free as it gets for a Power Five program.

Aggies head coach Buzz Williams is surely not feeling relaxed at this moment, though, and probably won't be for the rest of the week. After decisively beating Tennessee on Saturday at home, one has to wonder if the team was still partying and sent a group of body doubles to handle its “light work” against Vandy.

Vanderbilt basketball ensures that the SEC stays unpredictable

Regardless of what led to this drastic reversal of fortune for Texas A&M, Jerry Stackhouse's Commodores came ready to play. It was largely a two-man show on offense, with Ven-Allen Lubin scoring a game-high 25 points (9-of-13 shooting) and Ezra Manjon adding 19 of his own in addition to the game-winner. Texas A&M shot 51.1 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from behind the 3-point line and made all 17 of its free throw attempts but were still outmuscled.

This is only the second SEC win of the season for Vanderbilt basketball (other one came versus last-place Missouri), so this could just be an isolated triumph. Still, after such a disappointing year for this team, no victory is going to feel small. Especially when it comes over a likely NCAA Tournament squad.

The Commodores will hope to maintain their spoiler status when it faces off with in-state rival Tennessee this Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.