For the first time ever, the Florida Panthers have beaten the Tampa Bay Lightning in a best-of-7 playoff series. The Cats made a statement on Monday night in Sunrise, finally coming out of the shadow of their Atlantic Division rivals and doing so in convincing fashion after a 6-1, Game 5 victory. The series-clinching goal was scored by captain Sasha Barkov, who was terrific in the series — and especially in the clincher — and he added his name to Panthers lore in the triumph.
“Barkov became the fifth player in Panthers history to score a shorthanded goal in the playoffs and the second to do so in a potential series-clinching game alongside Bill Lindsay (Game 6 of 1996 CSF),” wrote NHL Public Relations on Tuesday.
“He and [Carter] Verhaeghe also became the second and third players in franchise history with three points in a potential series clincher, following Claude Giroux (1-2—3 in Game 6 of 2022 R1).”
Barkov and Verhaeghe were two of the catalysts of the offense in Round 1; the former scored two goals and five points in the series, while the latter led the team with five goals and nine points in the same span.
The Panthers just looked like the better team for most of the series, proving that last year's run to the Stanley Cup Final was no fluke. This is a deep, deep team, and there's certainly a chip on the shoulder after coming so close in 2023.
“At some point you knew you were going to have them again,” Barkov said of playing the Lightning again, per ESPN. “And you've got to be able to get over that hump, and we did it this year.”
“This was a big series for us,” echoed forward Matthew Tkachuk, who scored three goals of his own and added nine points in the first-round. “We always knew that for us ultimately to win it all, it was probably going to have to go through Tampa at some point, so just an amazing feeling closing it out at home.”
Panthers continue recent playoff excellence
Make that four series wins in five tries for the Cats, who came out of the Eastern Conference in 2023 after beating the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes, respectively.
They'll have to at least beat one of those teams twice if they hope to return to the Finals this time around; the Panthers will play the winner of the Bruins-Leafs series, which could be sealed by Boston as soon as Tuesday night at TD Garden.
But after losing to Tampa Bay in the 2021 first-round — and then getting swept by them in the second-round a year later — Florida is finally over the hump. And they're looking as dangerous as any club still competing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Whether it's Boston or Toronto coming to Sunrise for Game 1 of the second-round, the Panthers will take a couple of days to relax after another bruising Battle of Florida. But after finally getting past the Bolts, there's a ton of belief around South Beach that this roster can make it back-to-back championship appearances in 2024.