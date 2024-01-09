Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self is high on the Huskies.

Now that the college football season is over, college sports fans will have all of their attention on the college basketball world for the next three months. Two of the best teams in college basketball this season are Kansas basketball and UConn basketball. Right now, The Jayhawks are ranked #3 in the country and the Huskies are ranked #4. The rankings make sense as these two teams have definitely looked like two of the best in the entire country, and when the two of them played earlier this season, Kansas squeaked out a victory.

On December 1st, Kansas basketball hosted UConn in the Big East-Big 12 Battle, and it was one of the best games of the college basketball season so far. The Jayhawks had a comfortable lead in the first half, but the Huskies stormed back and led by as many as five in the second half. It was a tight finish, but Kansas got the win, 69-65.

Last season, UConn won the national title, and they are looking to defend their crown this season. The last team to win back-to-back national titles was Florida in 2006 and 2007. It's an extremely difficult thing to do, but Kansas head coach Bill Self thinks that the Huskies have the ability to win it again this season.

“They could win it all regardless of matchups,” Bill Self told Jon Rothstein this week on the College Hoops Today Podcast. “They can win it all regardless of foul problems. They're that good. Last year, they weren't just the best team in the country — they were the best team in the country by a large margin.”

Self is clearly impressed with how UConn has looked this season, and he made a good point about last season's team. The NCAA Tournament wasn't as good last year because of how good the Huskies were. They overpowered every team that stood in their way by such a large margin, and they didn't come close to losing the entire tournament. During the national title game, the whole country was hoping for something to make the game more entertaining, but UConn was simply too good.

The Huskies have quite the team this year as they are currently 13-2 to start the season. They obviously lost the one game to Kansas, and their other loss came against Seton Hall in upset fashion. UConn has another impressive basketball team, and their goal is to win a second straight national title.