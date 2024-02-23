It is a Saturday SEC battle as Vanderbilt faces Florida. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Vanderbilt-Florida prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Vanderbilt comes into the game sitting at 7-19 on the year, and just 2-11 in SEC play, putting them in 13th in the conference. They have lost their last two games but did pull off an upset recently. That was against Texas A&M, where they would take a 74-73 win.
Meanwhile, Florida is 18-8 on the year and 8-5 in conference play. That places them fifth in the conference this year. Last time out, they lost a close game with Alabama. Florida had the lead for most of the second half, but Alabama took the lead with just under five minutes left. It would be back and forth from there, leading to overtime. Alabama hit almost every shot they took in overtime, winning 98-93.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Vanderbilt-Florida Odds
Vanderbilt: +17.5 (-105)
Moneyline: +1280
Florida: -17.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -3500
Over: 153.5 (-110)
Under: 153.5 (-110)
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Florida
Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT
TV: SEC Network
Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win
Vanderbilt ranks 208th in KenPoom's adjusted efficiency ranings this year, sitting 209th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 221st in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 317th in the nation in points per game while sitting 345th in effective field goal percentage. Extra Manjon comes in leading the team this year, with 14.0 points per game. He also leads the team in assists with 3.7 per game this year. Meanwhile, Tyrin Lawrence comes in with 13.4 points per game, while Ven-Allen Lubin rounds out the top-scoring options. He comes in with 11.0 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent this year.
Vanderbilt is 218th in rebounds per game this year, sitting outside the top 200 in both offensive and defensive rebounding rates. The best rebounder on the team was Colin Smith, but he has not played since December. Ven-Allen Lubin leads the way this year with 5.8 rebounds per game this year, while Tyrin Lawrence has 5.0 rebounds per game.
Vanderbilt is 227th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 299th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Lawrence has been solid here, with 1.5 steals per game this year, but he also has 2.1 turnovers per game.
Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win
Florida is sitting 27th in KenPom adjusted efficiency ranking this year. They are ranked 11th in adjusted offensive efficiency but sit 90th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Florida sits sixth in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting first in field goal attempts per game. Walter Clayton Jr. comes in leading the way on offense. He is shooting 13.4 percent from the field this year, scoring 16.8 points per game this year. He also comes in with 2.7 assists per game this year. Joining him in running the offense is Zyon Pullin. He comes in with 15.6 points per game this year, while also having 4.9 assists per game. Rounding out the top scorers is Tyrese Samuel. He has been solid from the field, shooting 55.3 percent this year, while scoring 12.9 points per game on the year. Further, all five leaders in minutes are averaging over ten points per game this year.
Florida is the best in rebounds per game in the nation this year. Samuel leads the way in rebounding this way. He comes in sitting with 7.9 rebounds per game this year. Micah Handlogten comes in with 7.6 rebounds per game, sitting second on the team. Also, Alex Condon comes in with 6.5 rebounds per game this year.
Florida sits 312th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Riley Kugel leads the way with 1.2 steals per game. Meanwhile, Tyrese Samuel comes in with 1.2 steals per game, while also having a block per game this year.
Final Vanderbilt-Florida Prediction & Pick
Not only is Vanderbilt losing, but thye have covered just twice in their last seven games, and both of them win. Further, the over has hit in three of their last five games, two of the times by more than ten points. Florida has covered the spread in five of their last six games, but the one miss was as a double-digit favorite. The over has also hit in four of the last seven, including each of the last two games. Still, the best play in this game is taking Florida. They will look to flex their muscle in this game in a huge win.
Final Vanderbilt-Florida Prediction & Pick: Florida -17.5 (-115)