The Vanderbilt Commodores take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Vanderbilt Tennessee prediction and pick. Find how to watch Vanderbilt Tennessee.

The Tennessee Volunteers have their moments, good and bad. This team is tremendous when everything clicks and falls into place, and it's a terrible team when guys are not focused or sharp. Tennessee has ping-ponged between elite and ordinary quite a lot this season.

The Vols dominated Alabama and failed to score 60 points at home versus South Carolina. They crushed Florida and LSU in convincing wins but were routed by Texas A&M. They scored over 100 points in Rupp Arena to beat Kentucky on the road, but they also lost at Mississippi State. We know this team gets into the NCAA Tournament in March and then struggles to score, but Tennessee has had a number of games in 2024 in which its offense looks legitimately good, thanks to superb scorer Dalton Knecht. When Knecht is playing great, this team can't seem to miss. When Knecht isn't carrying the offense, Tennessee can look jarringly ordinary. The trick for this team is to find a way to generate consistent production and not have so much variance between its best and worst iterations. Solving that challenge is something which can make this upcoming March different from past ones for Tennessee.

Here are the Vanderbilt-Tennessee College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Vanderbilt-Tennessee Odds

Vanderbilt Commodores: +19.5 (-102)

Tennessee Volunteers: -19.5 (-120)

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How To Watch Vanderbilt-Tennessee

Time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover the Spread

The spread is enormous. Vanderbilt did cover the spread against Tennessee the last time these two teams met. The spread was 13.5 points and VU lost by only 13. Now, Tennessee is giving six more points due to having home-court advantage. This is a rivalry game, and we all know what to say when rivalry games arrive: Throw the records out the door. Vanderbilt has absolutely nothing to lose late in the season. VU can play spoiler and go after this game. Tennessee, which struggled for 25 minutes against Vanderbilt earlier this season before dominating the final 15 minutes, probably won't cover if it repeats that basic pattern.

Why Tennessee Could Cover the Spread

The Vols are a lot better than Vanderbilt, but more than that, VU is hamstrung by a bad coach. Jerry Stackhouse draws up some good and creative offensive set plays, but other than that, he has been a huge disappointment for the Commodores. He has not developed or motivated his players. His roster and rotation management have not been up to par. Maybe Stackhouse just needs better players, but at a certain point, coaches are what they are. Stackhouse is mediocre and not a success story in college hoops. It might be harsh, but the coach is holding back Vanderbilt.

Final Vanderbilt-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

Tennessee will win, but will it be hungry enough to win by 20? Stay away from this game. Wait for a live play.

Final Vanderbilt-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -19.5