Brawl Star's Mutations make your brawler extremely powerful for a limited time in the Godzilla City Smash Mode. However, these Brawl Stars mutations can only be used in specific modes with a Mutation modifier and must be unlocked via Monster Eggs. However, not everyone knows about all the mutations, or how to unlock them. Therefore, we created a list of all known mutations, and how to unlock them during the Godzilla event.
All Mutations In Brawl Stars
You WILL get a Hypercharge skin for FREE when you collect 1250 Monster Eggs with your club in the #Godzilla Egg Smashers event! 🏢🦎
Here's a MONSTROUS WALL OF TEXT with all the event info (or you can watch the video) ⬇️
🟢 If you're not in a Club, JOIN A CLUB!
🟢 Collect 2… pic.twitter.com/chZKCOGmI8
— Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) April 29, 2024
- Angelo – Adds two additional projectiles to his Take Aim
- Ash – Spawns more Little Helpers. Additionally, he receives an increased Super Charge
- Bea – Big Sting now also fires a Rattled Hive Projectile
- Belle – Shocker splits into 5 additional shockers on impact
- Bo – Unlimited mines on the battlefield with increased Super Charge
- Bonnie – Loose tooth fires two additional projectiles. Additionally, her star launcher stuns on impact.
- Brock – Fires another Rocket with Rockin' Rocket
- Buzz – Torpedo Throw has increased Range
- Carl – Increased Speed during Tailspin. Additionally, his pickaxe moves faster
- Colt – Six-Shooters can destroy more terrain and has more range
- Crow – Switchblade now returns to him
- El Primo – Flying Elbow Drop has faster travel time. Furthermore, he receives increased Super Charge and Health
- Eve – Spawns two hatchlings when getting hit
- Frank – Faster movement speed, increased health, and hammer breaks walls
- Gale – Polar Vortex is now wider
- Gray – Up to six active dimensional doors at one time. Additionally, he receives an increased Super charge
- Grom – Fires an additional four projectiles in an X-Shape. Furthermore, he receives an increased Super Charge
- Hank – triggers Fish Torpedoes whenever getting hit
- Janet – drops more bombs during Crescendo. Additionally, she receives an increased Super Charge
- Leon – Spawns 2 clones after using Smoke Bomb
- Lola – Spawns an additional Ego when using Megalomaniac. Additionally, she receives an increased Super Charge
- Mandy – Adds two additional projectiles to Sugar Ray
- Max – Unlimited Ammo
- Meg – Adds two additional projectiles to her Target Acquired
- Melodie – Up to 2 more notes can orbit her. Additionally, her notes last longer
- Nita – Summons another Bruce
- Pam – Unlimited Ammo
- Piper – Gunbrella Shoots twice
- Poco – Heals himself/allies over time/when getting hit
- Penny – Deploys an additional cannon with Old Lobber
- Rico – All projectiles bounce more
- Rosa – Spawns bushes around her when using Strong Stuff
- Ruffs – Double-Barrel Laser bounces longer. Additionally, it adds one more projectile
- Shelly – Shotgun fires twice
- Spike – Needle Grenade splits into more projectiles
- Sprout – Throws an additional Seed Bomb with each attack
- Squeak – Big Blob now spawns Sticky Bombs. Additionally, he has an increased Super Charge
- Surge – Reaches max level with just one use of Party Tricks. Additionally, he receives an increased Super Charge
- Stu – Nitro Boost is permanently charged
- Tick – Headfirst now spawns two additional heads
Overall, that includes all 40 mutations available to use within City Smash and other modes with a Mutation modifier. However, players also need to know how to unlock Monster Eggs for a chance to receive Mutations, Skins, and much more.
How Do You Unlock Mutations in Brawl Stars?
To get a Mutation in Brawl Stars, players must unlock them via monster eggs. The following methods can be used to unlock Monster Eggs:
- Collect up to two monster Eggs via Daily Wins (two & six wins)
- Earn up to six wins in City Smash every four days. If you lose, you earn a Starr Drop instead.
- Purchase Monster Eggs from the Shop (within section labeled – Monster Eggs)
Furthermore, Monster Eggs in Brawl Stars come in different rarities:
- Rare (50%)
- Mutation (1.25% chance per brawler), Coins, Power Points, Bling
- Super Rare (25%)
- Mutation, Coins, Power Points, Bling
- Epic (16%)
- Mutation, Pins, Sprays, Player Icons
- Mythic (6%)
- Rare & Super Rare Skins
- Legendary (3%)
- Epic, Legendary & Hypercharge Skins
What Are Mutations? – Brawl Stars
As we mentioned before, Mutations are limited-time only upgrades for brawlers that can only be used in modes with a Mutation modifier. At the time, the only mode to offer said modifier is Godzilla City Smash. In this mode, two teams of three go against each other and must destroy each other's cities. However, at the beginning of and throughout the match, players on each team can grab a power up that transforms them into Godzilla.
Note that only one player one each team at a time can become Godzilla Mecha Godzilla. The King of the Monsters carries a ton of HP and deals a lot of damage. However, he also moves slower and is extremely easy to hit. However, their Super allows them to unleash their Atomic Breath, and wreak havoc on both brawlers and buildingss.
Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about Brawl Stars' Mutations, how to unlock them with Monster Eggs, and the different Egg rarities. We hope this guide helped you understand how the brand new mechanic works. Furthermore, we wish you luck in unlocking all Mutations for your favorite brawlers. If not, we encourage you to use the Mutations you do have, to make City Smash more fun.
