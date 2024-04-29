Move over Scandoval, there's a new steamy relationship afoot amongst the Vanderpump cast. Granted, this one is from the spinoff Vanderpump Villa between series stars Gabriella Sanon and Andre Mitchell — but they may soon become household names on par with Tom Sandoval, Rachel Leviss and Ariana Madix if the eye-popping reactions to their onscreen hookup are any indication.
Gabriella Sanon, one of the event coordinators at Château Rosabelle, the picturesque setting of the Vanderpump Rules spinoff set in the French countryside, spoke to Decider magazine about all the attention surrounding her on-camera romance with co-star Andre Mitchell.
After series matriarch Lisa Vanderpump expressed her concern to the new lovebirds, wondering if they realized that their global viewing audience would see them “shagging” on screen, Sanon shrugs it off as no big deal.
Sanon told Decider, “At the end of the day, this is what I signed up for, and it’s a part of life. Everyone does it every day. So let’s enjoy it. We’re in the south of France!”
Sanon is also part of a non-romantic relationship on the show which is arguably more of an entertaining fan-favorite than her rendezvous with Mitchell. Sanon's rapport with her roommate and fellow event coordinator Stephen Alsvig also has its share of fans and followers.
Sanon calls Alsvig the “best roomie” when it comes to her and Mitchell's college dorm room-esque hookup escapades. Alsvig told Decider that “while he can typically drown out the sounds of her rendezvous with Mitchell with the help of some Ambien, there was ‘one time' when he forgot to take the sleeping pill.”
“I did my best to stay still,” Alsvig explained, adding that viewers were “lucky” there wasn’t another gay or bisexual staff member because, if there was, he and Sanon “would have both been in the beds high-fiving from across the room.”
Sounds like Vanderpump Villa is about as classy as you'd expect a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules to be. There's decidedly less high-fiving going on amongst last summer's most infamous Vanderpump love triangle — Tom Sandoval, Rachel Leviss and Ariana Madix.
Leviss recently filed a lawsuit against Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix for revenge porn, eavesdropping, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy. In the suit, Leviss claims that explicit FaceTime calls between Leviss and Sandoval filmed during their relationship which showed her “in a state of undress and masturbating” were filmed without her consent.
Sandoval harshly responded to the suit, calling Leviss' claims a “thinly veiled attempt to extend her fame and to rebrand herself as the victim instead of the other woman.”
Lisa Vanderpump, meanwhile, seemed to side with Sandoval in her reaction to the lawsuit. Vanderpump said, “I think if you don’t want to have somebody share your porn, then don’t send it to your best friend’s boyfriend.”
Words to live by indeed, Lisa. Time will tell if Vanderpump Villa stars Gabriella Sanon and Andre Mitchell's relationship ever gets this lurid or salacious. For now, let's just hope they get their own room at some point for Stephen Alsvig's sake. Pretty sure the prescription label on his Ambien bottle doesn't say it's intended use is as a sleeping aid when you're a third wheel in a cross-bedroom hookup.