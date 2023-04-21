Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Lisa Vanderpump’s Net Worth in 2023 is $90 million. Vanderpump is a businesswoman and a reality show actress who has starred in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, American Housewife, Seperate Lives, Baywatch Nights, The Comeback, and many others. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Lisa Vanderpump’s net worth in 2023.

Lisa Vanderpump’s net worth in 2023 is $90 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Lisa Vanderpump was born on September 15, 1969 in Dulwich, London. She studied in Riverston School before attending drama classes at Corona Academy.

In 1973, Vanderpump made her big screen debut in an uncredited role for the film called A Touch of Class. Since then, she would appear in several films on uncredited roles. These include Tommy, Lisztomania, and Bugsy Malone before finally landing credited roles in Killer’s Moon, Separate Lives, and The Wildcats of St. Trinian’s. Separate Lives would go on to gross over $960,000 around the world.

Apart from making appearances in the big screens, Vanderpump also appeared in various TV series including John Halifax, Gentleman, Katy, Kids, Leap in the Dark, Sunday Night Thriller, Something in Disguise, Storybook International, Arena, Kelly Monteith, Silk Stalkings, The Comeback, Baywatch Nights, and many others.

However, Vanderpump’s rise to stardom came in American reality TV series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. For starring in the reality show for nine seasons, Vanderpump was paid $500,000 per season. According to Insider, her salary was bumped up to $1 million when she left the show.

Despite earning big money from the reality show, Vanderpump eventually made her departure after nine seasons because she was in an unhappy state of her life.

In an interview with Yahoo, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said “I got to a point where it was too negative for me. At the time, my brother had just died, and I was looking for happiness in my life. It just wasn’t a good time for me at all.”

Aside from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump also got her own reality shows such as Vanderpump Dogs and Vanderpump Rules. For producing Vanderpump Rules, the reality TV show star rakes in $50,000 per episode which totals to around $1.2 million per season.

In 2021, Vanderpump returned to being a reality star in the show called Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump. It’s unknown how much she received for the show. But given her past paychecks, Vanderpump’s salary could be very well be worth millions of dollars.

Aside from her notable reality shows, Vanderpump also made a notable appearance in the popular television show, Dancing With the Stars. Although Vanderpump and her partner Gleb Savchenko was eliminated, Cosmopolitan Magazine speculates that she received at least $125,000 for just being a contestant of the show.

Although Vanderpump has carved out a successful career as a reality television star, that hasn’t stopped her from pursuing other ventures. Vanderpump started her own non-profit dog shelter called Vanderpump Dogs, which has rescued at least 3,000 dogs. In an effort to raise funds, Vanderpump turned to an app called Cameo to collect as much as $383,511.14 to keep the shelter operating.

Furthermore, Vanderpump is also a respected restaurateur. According to Yahoo, Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd own at least 30 bars and restaurants all over the world. Some of which include the recently opened Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, Vanderpump à Paris, Sexy Unique Restaurant, Bar Soho, Pump, TomTom, Villa Blanca, and many others.

In 2016, it was announced that SUR and Villa Blanca earned $1 million apiece on an annual basis, both of which potentially reaching as high as $2.5 million annually as per Bustle. Unfortunately, Villa Blanca was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TomTom was also forced to close in the wake of the pandemic. However, the bar was able to re-operate in 2021.

Despite a busy schedule, Vanderpump still made some time to launch her own line of alcholic beverages including vodka, sangria, and many others. Furthermore, Vanderpump also released to the market her own line of high-class pet accessories called Vanderpump Pets. Lastly, Vanderpump also has her own jewelry line called Lisa Vanderpump Evine Jewelry.

If being a reality show star and business woman aren’t enough, Vanderpump also served as an author to her cookbook called Simply Divine: A Guide to Easy, Elegant, and Affordable Entertaining. According to Vanderpump herself, it is a cookbook that contains simple cooking that encourages readers to cook without feeling the pressure.

In an interview, she said “It doesn’t all have to be about quail’s egg or something. You know what it’s like — you open a cookbook and if you don’t understand the recipe, you just turn the page. You know I can’t be bothered with that. It’s just down-to-earth cooking and table settings, that sort of thing.”

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Lisa Vanderpump’s net worth in 2023?