Hot on the heels of the infamous Vanderpump Rules reunion special, Lisa Vanderpump is now gearing up for her next unscripted project — Vanderpump Villa, a 10 episode look at life inside the reality star's luxury French villa.

The show has no premiere date as of yet, but will reportedly follow her hand-picked staff as they live and work together to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests. Hopefully for Hulu's sake, the hand-picked staff will also form time-tested bonds with friends and lovers and then betray those trusts by cheating on their long-term partners with said group of friends!

That's what seems to be the magic formula for ratings success on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, in which Lisa Vanderpump also stars, and serves as an executive producer. That show's most recent infamous drama — known as Scandoval — aired the last of its dirty laundry for the season last night with the conclusion of it's Vanderpump Rules reunion special. In the bombshell filled episode, fallout continues from Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss, the friend of Sandoval's jilted ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, who only recently found out about the affair.

Now mix in some beautiful French countryside and new sleazy employees, and we can do the whole thing all over again on the other side of the Atlantic!

Vanderpump Villa will add to Lisa Vanderpump's stable of reality shows that, besides Vanderpump Rules on Bravo, also includes Overserved on E!, Vanderpump Dogs on Peacock, and Pooch Perfect on ABC. Vanderpump is a British born and raised businesswoman, TV personality, author and philanthropist. Besides being a producer and television personality, Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have been immersed in the restaurant and nightclub industry since forming a partnership over 30 years ago. It seems there's no pumping the brakes for this busy franchise-launcher anytime soon.