It is an A-10 Conference battle as VCU visits Saint Louis. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a VCU-Saint Louis prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

VCU comes into the game at 16-8 on the year, and 8-3 in conference play. That places them in fourth in the Atlantic 10, just a game and a half behind Dayton and Loyola Chicago. They have also won eight of their last nine games including wins over their top competition in the conference. The only loss was a five-point loss to St. Bonaventure, but they also have a seven-point win over Loyola Chicago, an 11-point win over Richmond, and last time out, they faced Dayton. It was a dominating defensive performance for VCU, as they won 49-47.

Meanwhile, Saint Louis is 9-15 on the year, and just 2-9 in conference play. Their only win in the last eight games has come over LaSalle, who is currently in last place in the conference. This will also be the second time this season they have played VCU. In the first meeting, it was close for the first seven minutes of the game, with Saint Louis trailing by just one. VCU would take off from there, winning 85-61.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: VCU-Saint Louis Odds

VCU: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Saint Louis: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch VCU vs. Saint Louis

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

TV: ESPN2

Why VCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

VCU is ranked 81st in KenPom's adjusted effects rankings this year. They sit 132nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 37th in adjusted defense efficiency this year. They are 212th in the nation in points per game this year, but sit 113th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Max Shulga leads the offense this year. He comes into the game with 14.5 points per game this year, while he is shooting 42.4 percent from three. He is also second on the team with 3.8 assists per game this year. Joe Bamilsile comes in second on the team in points with 12.2 points per game this year but has played in just 14 games so far this year. Rounding out the top scores is Zeb Jackson, who comes in with 11.6 points per game, while also having 3.6 assists per game this year.

In the rebounding game, VCU is 132nd in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are just outside the top 100 in both defensive and offensive rebounding rates this year. Toibu Lawal is leading the way here. He comes in with 5.5 rebounds per game, while also adding 7.4 points per game. Meanwhile, Max Shulga and Christian Fermin both have over 4.7 rebounds per game.

On defense, VCU ranks 21st in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting fourth in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are tenth in the nation in opponent assists per game this year. Jason Nelson and Zeb Jackson have been a major part of this. Both of them come into the game with 1.2 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Christian Fermin has 1.7 blocks per game on the season.

Why Saint Louis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Saint Louis is 211th in KemPom's adjusted efficiency metric, sitting 121st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 309th in adjusted defensive efficiency on the year. Saint Louis is 182nd in the nation in points per game, while sitting 183rd in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Sincere Parker currently leads the team in points per game, with 15.8 points per contest. He has played in just 13 games this year though. Still, he is shooting 48.7 percent in those games. Gibson Jimerson is next on the team with 14.2 points per game while shooting just 39.7 percent on the tear. rounding out the top scorers are Terrence Hargrove and Bradley Ezewiro, both of whom come into the game with 12.6 points per game.

Saint Louis is 214th in the nation in rebounds per game this year but sits 158th in the nation in defensive rebounding rates. Ezewiro leads here as well, with 6.2 rebounds per game in his 13 games this year. Meanwhile, Hargrove is second with 5.6 rebounds per game, while Parker is third with 4.8 rebounds per game. Only Ezewire comes in averaging more than 1.5 offensive rebounds per game this year.

Saint Louis is 318th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 283rd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Larry Hughes has been solid on defense, with 1.1 steals per game this year. Still, Saint Louis has just 5.8 steals per game this year, while turning over the ball 12.4 times per game of the season.

Final VCU-Saint Louis Prediction & Pick

VCU has been playing great as of late. Not only have thye won eight of their last nine, they have covered eight of their last nine as well. The one loss missed covering by just half a point. Saint Louis has covered in their last two games, but they have failed to cover in four of their last five home games. With how well VCU is playing, they are the right choice in this one.

Final VCU-Saint Louis Prediction & Pick: VCU -6.5 (-110)