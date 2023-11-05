The Vikings were once again bit by the injury bug as Cam Akers has torn his Achilles for the second time in his career.

From Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson, the Minnesota Vikings have been hit by the injury bug hard this season. Things didn't change when the Vikings took on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.

Running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles against the Falcons, via Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network. This is the second time in Akers' career that he has torn his Achilles.

Miraculously, Minnesota was still able to pull out a 31-28 victory, moving to 5-4 on the season. A victory of this nature shows that the Vikings still want to compete and claw their way into the playoffs despite those injuries. However, Minnesota can only have so many crucial players on the sidelines.

Akers was acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the season – prior to the injury bug striking. He has yet to truly make his mark with the Vikings, as he had 113 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries entering Week 9. Before going down with injury, Akers ran eight times for 25 yards.

In his absence, the Vikings reverted back to having Alexander Mattison in a bell cow role. He responded by running for 44 yards on 16 carries, adding two receptions for 49 yards a touchdown through the air.

While they were able to pick up the win, the Vikings are now poised to be without Cam Akers for the foreseeable future. They hoped trading for him would bring an added spark to the running back room. But after another devastating Achilles injury, Minnesota must now turn elsewhere for RB help.