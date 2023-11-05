Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is being honored by his teammates ahead of the Week 9 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 8, but his teammates have decided to honor him ahead of the Week 9 matchup with Atlanta, via Ian Rapoport.

In their first game without Kirk Cousins… #Vikings players are honoring their starting QB in warmups. Love it. pic.twitter.com/NW87RQt7Bt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2023

Vikings players are warming up for the Week 9 game against the Falcons in Atlanta wearing Kirk Cousins shirts, as a tribute to their quarterback who can no longer finish the season.

Kirk Cousins' future with Minnesota Vikings

Cousins, who is set to become a free agent this offseason, has possibly played his last snaps for the Vikings, but his teammates are showing their appreciation for all the quarterback has done over the years.

Cousins, 35, has spent the last six years of his career as the starting quarterback for the Vikings. He's been selected to three Pro Bowls, and currently leads the NFL in touchdowns thrown with 18 in the first 8 games. Minnesota is 4-4 on the season in large part due to the play of Cousins, who kept the offense humming even without Justin Jefferson in the lineup and a lackluster run game failing to produce.

Cousins will be replaced in Week 9 by rookie quarterback Jaren Hall from BYU. The Vikings also traded with the Arizona Cardinals before the trade deadline for Josh Dobbs, who is expected to fill in as the starter for the rest of the year for the Vikings after Cousins suffered his season-ending injury.

The Vikings have rallied around Kirk Cousins plenty in the past, and now the team is likely hoping they can rally around honoring him ahead of an important Week 9 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.