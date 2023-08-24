Minnesota Vikings rookie receiver Jordan Addison was cited for speed and reckless driving after an officer clocked him going 140 mph on the speedway on Jul. 20 — and the first-round pick agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge on Thursday.

The agreement was filed on Wednesday with the Ramsey County District Court.

Addison reportedly told the Minnesota State Patrol officer that he was urgently trying to get home to address an emergency with his dog. He was not arrested for the incident. The citation occurred east of St. Paul shortly after 3 a.m.

“I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that,” the 2023 No. 23 overall pick said in a statement. “I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.”

A second charge of reckless driving will be dismissed, as per the official agreement. The 21-year-old agreed to pay a total of $686 in fines and fees, per ESPN. The plea will be presented for approval in front of judge Maria Mitchell in the third week of September.

“According to the police report, a patrol officer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94…when they ‘observed a driver in a Lamborghini Urus traveling 140 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone,'” wrote ESPN's Kevin Seifert. “The trooper made a traffic stop and identified Addison as the driver.”

Jordan Addison missed the Minnesota Vikings' offseason program due to a minor injury, but should still compete for a starting role in the team's three-receiver formations this season.