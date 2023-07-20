Just before the beginning of training camp the Minnesota Vikings got some bad news regarding their first-round pick in this year's draft. Rookie Jordan Addison was pulled over and cited by Minnesota State Patrol for driving 140 mph in a 55 mph zone at 3 a.m. early Thursday morning.

Seeing those numbers is scary, as Addison was going nearly three times the speed limit. Even if it was late at night with no one else on the road, that is still a very dangerous number to be around.

Addison carries with him high expectations from the Vikings coaching staff and fans alike this season. He was a standout receiver in college, winning the Biletnikoff Award in 2021 given to the best wide receiver in college football. He is arguably the most talented player at his position in this year's draft and the Vikings hope he can turn into another No. 1 caliber receiver alongside Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings released the following statement on the matter, according to Ian Rapoport.

“We are aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information.”

The Vikings open up training camp on July 25 with rookies reporting two days earlier. It remains to be seen how or if this situation impacts Addison's participation in camp. He did not participate much during OTAs due to an undisclosed injury. It is unclear whether the injury will play a factor in his status for training camp. The Vikings open up their season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.