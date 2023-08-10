The Minnesota Vikings have big expectations for first-round pick Jordan Addison out of USC to fit in with Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson on offense, and he is reportedly performing well in training camp. Addison spoke about his comfort level in the offense as he gets further into training camp with the Vikings.

“I'm definitely starting to fee a little more comfortable now,” Jordan Addison said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “Just to see myself making plays at this level, it just gives me more confidence and it lets me know that I can be at this level and I should be here. I'm supposed to be here.”

The Vikings are in Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Thursday night, and Addison is expected to get some playing time. It will be interesting to see if he can translate what he has done in practice to game action. It would be a big confidence boost to know that what he is doing translates to games.

It will be interesting to see how much time the starters get. It would make sense for Addison to get playing time with starters like Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson so he can get familiar with playing with them in game action.

However, it is the first preseason game, so Cousins and Jefferson might not see much time, and possibly might only see a drive or two. Usually the starters play more in the second or third game of preseason as they gear up for the regular season.