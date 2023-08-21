Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison has been in concussion protocol recently, but he looks to be on the right side of things. Although he is still in concussion protocol, Addison is at practice on Monday and is preparing to participate in walkthrough, reports The Athletic's Alec Lewis.

“Vikings WR Jordan Addison, who had been in concussion protocol, is out here, too. Has a red jersey but wearing helmet and looks prepped for the walkthrough.”

This is great news for Jordan Addison and the Vikings as the NFL regular season quickly approaches. Nevertheless, it would not be a surprise to see Addison remain out for the rest of the preseason in order to ensure that he is ready for the regular season come Week 1.

Addison figures to be a great weapon for Kirk Cousins and part of a lethal duo with wide receiver Justin Jefferson. If Jefferson can become a similar type player to Jefferson, the Vikings will suddenly have two All-Pro caliber wide receivers on their offense. Jefferson himself is considered by some as the best wide receiver in the NFL, so Addison does have some big shoes to fill to end up anything like Jefferson.

Stay tuned into Vikings training camp and the progression of the preseason in order to see how Jordan Addison moves through the concussion protocol. With the recent updates out of training camp, it sounds like Addison should be cleared relatively soon and could be ready for the start of the NFL regular season.