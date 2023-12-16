After an uplifting underdog story to start the season, the Vikings declared Dobbs a healthy scratch after being demoted to third-string quarterback.

Before the Minnesota Vikings take on the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday afternoon, they will be without quarterback Josh Dobbs in the contest as a healthy scratch according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The former sensation this season was demoted to third-string quarterback after appearing in five games for the Vikings.

Actives/inactives for #Vikings–#Bengals coming up on @NFLNetwork:

— QB Josh Dobbs is a healthy scratch, joining not-healthy-scratches RB Alexander Mattison and OT Brian O'Neill.

— The #Bengals have TE Drew Sample (illness) active, but OL Jackson Carmen (illness) is not. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2023

Instead, Minnesota made the decision to start Nick Mullens as the starting quarterback under center and the backup will be Jaren Hall. Dobbs was considered a fairy-tale like story after being a journeyman in the NFL, but showing some signs that he could possibly be a decent quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals to start the season as the team was waiting for Kyler Murray to come back.

When Vikings star Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles, the team desperately needed help at the position, so they traded for Dobbs and made an impact early as he won two straight games against the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in early November. Before that, Minnesota had lost a whopping five straight games.

However, after the nice run, the Vikings would then lose two straight and then beat the Raiders last weekend, but only by a score of 3-0. Seeing in their eyes that Dobbs isn't the answer, they have deiced to pull the plug on the underdog story.

Time will tell if the Vikings decide to go back to Dobbs at some point, but they will test their luck this afternoon with Nick Mullens who previously was with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-2020 and has been with the Vikings since 2022. The Vikings are 7-6 with four games left in the season so there is a possibility for a run.