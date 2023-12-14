Nick Mullens gets his chance to lead Vikings offense after Josh Dobbs loses his way

The Minnesota Vikings remain in the NFC playoff structure as they prepare for their Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Kevin O'Connell's team will like quite a bit different when they take the field at Paycor Stadium than they did a week earlier in their 3-0 victory over the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The biggest change is at quarterback, where Nick Mullens takes over for Josh Dobbs. This is a move that O'Connell was basically compelled to make. While Dobbs had two brilliant performances against the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints, he hit a wall against the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears.

O'Connell decided to give Dobbs one more shot after the Vikings bye week against the Raiders in Week 14, but there was no magic left. He completed 10 of 23 passes for a paltry 63 yards and the Vikings were unable to move the ball with him at the controls. O'Connell gave Mullens a chance in the second half, and he was able to lead the team to a late field goal in the 4th quarter, and that was good enough for a victory and the only points in the game.

Chandler gets opportunity at running back for Vikings

In addition to a new quarterback, Ty Chandler will serve as the team's primary running back because Alexander Mattison is out with an an ankle injury. The combination of Mattison and Chandler gave the Vikings a suitable ground game, but there are legitimate questions about Chandler getting the job done on his own.

Chandler has decent speed and can hit the hole fairly well, but when he needs a break, Kene Nwangwu is likely to get a few carries. While Nwangwu has notable speed, he lines up too deep in the backfield and does not hit the hole with requisite power.

One thing that could work in the Vikings favor is the possible return of wide receiver Justin Jefferson. After missing 7 games because of a hamstring strain, Jefferson returned against the Raiders and suffered a brutal hit to his back and missed most of the game with what the team referred to as a chest injury.

All reports have been positive for his return against the Bengals, and while he is listed as questionable on the injury report he was a full participant in Thursday's practice session. If Jefferson can play without limitation on Saturday, that will be a huge plus for the Vikings and should help Mullens quite a bit.

Mullens will throw for 175 yards and 1 TD

When Mullens entered the game against the Raiders, he made a decisive throw to tight end T.J. Hockenson on his first play under center. He took a five-step drop, turned and immediately fired the ball upfield to the designated spot in the pass pattern.

Hockenson was in that spot and made the 26-yard reception, the Vikings longest play of the day. Prior to that play, Dobbs was consistently indecisive with the ball in his hands, and it appeared that he was fearful of throwing an interception or fumbling.

Mullens must be decisive against the Bengals, because it is clear that Cincinnati's offense will be more productive than that of the Raiders. Cincinnati quarterback Jake Browning has completed more than 75 percent of his passes since take taking over as the starter for injured Joe Burrow. He is likely to put at least 1 touchdown on the board and perhaps more.

If Mullens can get off to a solid start and allow the Vikings to possess the ball for multiple first downs and a TD or two, the Vikings have a chance to compete for 60 minutes against a tough opponent.

Pace will continue to make key plays and he will record double-digit tackles

Rookie free agent linebacker Ivan Pace is coming off a remarkable performance that saw him come up with 13 tackles and the game-clinching interception against the Raiders late in the 4th quarter. Pace was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Pace has demonstrated speed and know-how for defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and there's no reason to think he won't come up with another strong performance against Cincinnati.

Of course, the Vikings will also need a huge game from pass rusher Danielle Hunter (13.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles) and strong safety Cam Bynum (team-leading 103 tackles).

Conclusion

The Vikings have won 6 0f their last 8 games, and their 2 loses have been by 1 and 2 points, respectively. This is a game where they could have a hard time staying close for 60 minutes because the Bengals have one of the most talented teams in the league, and they are responding well to Browning.

The Vikings need to pressure the Cincinnati quarterback early in the game, and Mullens must make a couple of big plays and avoid game-changing mistakes if the Vikings are going to keep it close and potentially win on the road.