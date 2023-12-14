The Minnesota Vikings have announced Josh Dobbs as the teams third-string quarterback, officially moving on from the signal caller.

The Minnesota Vikings have announced rookie Jaren Hall will be the team's backup quarterback in Week 15, per Ari Meirov at The 33rd Team. This leaves Josh Dobbs as the third-string quarterback, making it clear that the Vikings are going away from Dobbs.

Josh Dobbs shared a great fairy tale story with the NFL, but those few weeks as Minnesota's starter have come to an end. After some quality performances against the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints, the decline started for Dobbs. He recorded four interceptions in a game against the Chicago Bears in Week 12 and followed that with 10 completions on 23 attempts against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dobbs has since been moved from backup to third string, with the likelihood of being cut from the team. He was a serviceable player for the Vikings, but this is a team that's looking to make the postseason. They're 7-6 and are currently fighting for a spot in the NFC wildcard.

The Vikings are now relying on veteran Nick Mullens as the starter and Hall as the backup. It's clear these aren't elite-level options, but the most important thing for Minnesota right now is to have a game manager on the field. They need a player who's just good enough to squeeze out a win, with some of the top receiving targets and a good defense in their back pocket.

This isn't a plan to find their next starting quarterback, but they believe it's their best option to make it to postseason play. The Josh Dobbs era was a rollercoaster of emotions for Vikings fans, and one they'll truly remember.