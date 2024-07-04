The Dallas Cowboys are on a mission to improve following their disappointing finish to the 2023-24 postseason. Dallas is amid the NFL free agency period, and they have significant betting odds to bolster their depth with former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

If not the Saints, the Cowboys are the betting favorites to land Thomas with odds of +300, per BetOnline. Teams with the next highest chance to sign the veteran WR include the Buffalo Bills (+500), Baltimore Ravens (+600), Denver Broncos (+800), Kansas City Chiefs (+1000), and Jacksonville Jaguars (+1000).

Michael Thomas joined the Saints during the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State product earned two First-Team AP All-Pro honors and appeared in three Pro Bowls during his seven-year tenure with the team.

Thomas' best year came during the 2019-20 season when he amassed 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. Unfortunately, he battled injuries that hampered his production for the next three years. Eventually, the Saints released Thomas from the team early in the 2024 NFL free agency period.

The 31-year-old Thomas still has something left to offer teams. Will the Cowboys capitalize on the opportunity and sign him?

Michael Thomas would join a coveted receiving core led by CeeDee Lamb. The star receiver had a career season in 2023-24. He led the NFL with 135 catches and achieved career-highs of 1,749 yards and 12 TDs. Lamb's production is a big reason the Cowboys have been able to stay relevant in the NFC playoff picture. However, he is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. If he does not get an extension, he may depart the team in the future.

Nevertheless, Dallas is making an effort to keep Lamb and the rest of their stout contributors together.

Cowboys look for improved showing in 2024-25

Dallas finished with a 12-5 record during the 2023-24 season. As a result, they earned an NFC Wild Card berth against the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, the Cowboys lost their first-round matchup 48-32. This sparked a flurry of speculation about multiple players' and coaches' futures. Most notably, fans and analysts suspected that Dallas would part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy. However, the players stood behind him despite their disappointing postseason showing.

“To the fans who think this team has quit on Mike McCarthy, my conversations with players don't tell me that at all. Really interesting hearing them defend him, his culture, & how he's led them on the field and off it. Their ownership of failing Mike is what stands out the most,” Jane Slater reported in January.

Players' defense for McCarthy is not surprising. The Cowboys did not make it out of their first round of the playoffs; yet, they still had a season full of positives. For example, the team was able to finish first in the NFC East standings. They earned one more win than the 2023 Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas proved they have the talent to compete with anyone in the league. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are two of the best players in the NFL at their respective positions. All that is left is to make sure things are squared away with their contracts.

It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys handle their Michael Thomas and extensions buzz as the 2024 NFL free agency period continues.