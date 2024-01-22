Vikings star Justin Jefferson took offense to a sign by a Lions fan that seemed to mock the injury suffered by his teammate TJ Hockenson.

The Detroit Lions are this year's feel-good story, amped up by about ten times. Detroit, forever known as one of the most miserable franchises in the NFL, is in the midst of a playoff berth that's almost never been seen in franchise history. Most fans outside of the city feel good about the team. However, some players from rival teams took offense to a seemingly innocuous sign, including Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Justin Jefferson took offense to a sign that the official NFL X account posted during the Lions' game against the Buccaneers. The sign seemed innocuous at first glance: a reference to Dan Campbell's iconic “biting kneecaps” speech in his rookie year. Look into the sign a bit more, and you'll understand why Vikings and Rams fans are unhappy with this sign.

Why are Vikings and Rams fans angry at this sign? Well, both teams saw their starting tight ends suffer knee injuries at the hands of Lions cornerback Kerby Joseph. TJ Hockenson and Tyler Higbee were recipients of a low tackle by Joseph during games against Detroit. Those low hits, deemed dirty by many fans, resulted in ACL tears for both players.

We may never know whether this sign was an inadvertent reference or a fan gloating about the injuries. Regardless, Vikings fans have to feel frustrated seeing a reminder of a serious injury be celebrated. The injury could cost Hockenson a good chunk of the 2024 season.

The Vikings had one hell of a season, and that's not a good thing. They started off extremely flat, but started to find their groove after a few weeks. Then, Kirk Cousins got injured, and all was not well in Minnesota. A few elite games from Josh Dobbs gave fans hope, but once the Passtronaut came crashing back to Earth, their playoff hopes were quickly shattered. With Cousins presumably returning to the team next season, expect Minnesota to try and enact revenge on their new NFC North rivals.