Lions fans are excited about their team's playoff success, and it's caused ticket prices for their upcoming game with the Buccaneers to reach historic heights.

It's a good time to be a Detroit Lions fan, which is the first time we've been able to say that in decades. After picking up a hard-fought win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Detroit has been fired up for their Divisional round playoff contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so much so that they have driven ticket prices for the game up to historic heights.

With their 24-23 win over the Rams, the Lions won their first playoff game since 1992, breaking a 30+ year drought in the process. With a win in the bag, Detroit fans believe that anything is possible for their current team, which is causing folks to do whatever they can to find their way to Ford Field. That has driven ticket prices through the roof, and the average secondary ticket price of $1,186 is the most expensive price for a Divisional round playoff game in NFL history.

Bucs-Lions is the most-expensive divisional game in NFL HISTORY. Some seats are listed for as high as $17,000. pic.twitter.com/aoHr13IAsh — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 21, 2024

Lions fans have endured a lot of losing seasons over the past few decades, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that they are taking advantage of Detroit's strong season and early playoff success. But their team's fandom has clearly reached new heights with this shocking ticket price revelation, and if you are trying to attend today's game in person, good luck, because prices are sky high.

That's what happens when there's hype like this surrounding a team, and the Lions clearly have generated a lot of excitement so far this season. They will look to give fans even more of a reason to be pumped up by taking down the Buccaneers in the Divisional round and setting up a date in the NFC Championship Game with the San Francisco 49ers.